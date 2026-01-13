Leisure Crafting Sparks Creativity and Job Engagement

‘Leisure crafting’ not only improves personal well-being but also enhances creativity and engagement at work.
As millions commit to New Year changes like healthier eating, more exercise, or learning new skills, new findings indicate that hobbies may influence more than personal life—they may enhance performance at work. Researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Erasmus University Rotterdam examined how ‘leisure crafting’, defined as intentionally shaping free time through goal setting, learning, and social connection, not only improves well-being outside the workplace but also spills over into creativity, engagement, and a greater sense of meaning at work, with particularly notable effects for older employees.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Implications of Hobby-Based GrowthPublished in the journal Human Relations, the findings show that giving people simple, doable advice about how to grow through their hobbies can make a real difference in their daily lives.
“It’s already known that hobbies are good for your well-being,” said lead author Dr Paraskevas Petrou, of Erasmus School of Social & Behavioural Sciences.
“But our study shows that hobbies don’t just make you happier, they can also help you feel more fulfilled and creative at work. This goes beyond just relaxing or having fun - like binge-watching Netflix - and turns the hobby into something that helps people grow.”
Workplace Spillover EffectsCo-author Prof George Michaelides, from UEA’s Norwich Business School, added: “We were surprised to see that leisure crafting had a stronger effect at work than in people’s personal lives.” We had expected equal benefits in both areas.
“One possible reason is that people who took part in our study were already fairly satisfied with their lives outside work, but their work life had more room for improvement. If what people do outside work can also have this positive impact on them in the workplace, organizations should support staff not just in their jobs, but in all areas of their lives.”
Leisure Crafting Intervention StudyThe research team conducted a leisure crafting intervention by asking a group of almost 200 working adults to watch a short video where they were guided to make a personal plan about how to approach their hobby in a more meaningful way.
Specifically, the participants - with an average age of 46 years old - were asked to try doing their hobby in a way that helped them feel more in control of their life. This could be by setting their own goals or doing their hobby in a way that fitted their lifestyle; learning new things through their hobby; and feeling more connected by doing their hobby with other people or asking for feedback from others.
Using a survey the researchers checked in with participants every week, for five weeks, asking how their plan was going, what worked well, and what they might want to improve the following week. Participants were also asked about how they were feeling and behaving, both at work and in their personal life.
Comparative Outcomes and Age DifferencesTheir answers were then compared to those from a control group who did not watch the video or make any plan. People who followed the leisure crafting intervention reported feeling that their work had more meaning and their job was more worthwhile. They also said they were behaving more creatively at work. Interestingly, participants over the age of 61 also reported feeling more positive emotions in general.
Understanding Whole-Person GrowthCo-author Prof Laura Den Dulk, also of Erasmus University Rotterdam, said: “What makes this study different is that we didn’t just ask people how they feel. We asked them to take a small, specific action - to approach their hobby in a new way - and then we saw how it actually affected their lives week by week.”
“This is a reminder that people aren’t just employees - they’re whole individuals, and supporting their personal growth outside of work can have a positive impact inside the workplace too.”
Integration of Personal and Professional IdentityDr Petrou added: “The results show that our hobbies and personal growth outside of work aren’t separate from who we are at work. What we learn and experience in our free time can make us better, more fulfilled employees.”
The intervention study was the first to be conducted among a mature working population and to demonstrate that leisure crafting can be understood, learned and displayed by employees.
Practical Organizational ApplicationsThe authors say there are several ways in which organizations can maximize the benefits of leisure crafting. For example, they could be more aware that their employees are more than just workers and help staff to realize their full potential outside work.
This could be by making hobbies eligible for the use of employee or personal development funds and recognizing leisure-time commitments, ‘me-time’ and leisure-time projects as a life domain that is also important next to, for example, family commitments.
They could also offer similar interventions to their employees, either as online or on-site masterclasses or personal development modules that can help employees grow in a holistic rather than in an exclusively work-related way.
