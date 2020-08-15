Legendary Singer SP Balasubramaniam on Life Support

"He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored," the statement added.
Earlier in a video, he had revealed that he had fever, a cold and chest congestion, and wanted to get tested for the disease. The reports were positive, and doctors recommended him to follow home quarantine. Instead of going back home, he admitted himself to the hospital, keeping in mind the safety of his family members.
To Bollywood buffs, he is known for his evergreen songs in films like "Ek Duuje Ke Liye", "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Humn Aapke Hain Koun..!" and "Hum Saath-Saath Hain".
Source: IANS