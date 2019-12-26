medindia

Leaves of Saussurea Can Treat Bone Diseases

by Jeffil Obadiah on  December 26, 2019 at 9:48 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bacterial bone infections are quite resistant to antibiotics and leaves of saussurea may be used cure them.
Leaves of Saussurea Can Treat Bone Diseases
Leaves of Saussurea Can Treat Bone Diseases

Saussurea controversa is a perennial herbaceous plant that has been traditionally used by the people of the Far East, Siberia, Tibet, and Mongolia to treat liver, kidney, digestive tract, and locomotive diseases.

Show Full Article


Its dried leaves are sold in pharmacies because their decoction is widely used as a medicine against cold and bronchitis. To understand what substances this plant owes its medicinal properties to, a team of scientists from Siberian State Medical University and Tomsk Polytechnic University extracted individual components from the plant and determined their composition.

To do so, they passed the substances in gas form through a special station. As the substances were of different size, it took them different time to pass through it. The useful components of the decoction included flavonoids and polysaccharides.

These groups of substances are known for their antimicrobial properties and the ability to speed up bone tissue regeneration. Flavonoids are small aromatic molecules, while polysaccharides are high molecular weight hydrocarbons.

However, both have a positive effect on bone tissue regeneration.

Infectious locomotive diseases are considered one of the most difficult to treat. The microorganisms that attack bone tissue are often resistant to antibiotics. The restoration of the bone also plays an important role in the healing process.

Medics from BFU suggested using Saussurea extract to treat bone tissue infections and tested its ability to affect stem cells. To do so, the extract of Saussurea leaves was added to the substrate with such cells.

The growth of the cell culture slowed down under the influence of plant polysaccharides. It turned out that Saussurea did not stimulate the division of stem cells, but made them turn into bone tissue. This was confirmed by specific colouring.

To test the antibacterial properties of Saussurea, the team from BFU added the extract of its leaves into substrate with Staphylococcus aureus. These bacteria cause such deadly diseases as osteomyelitis, endocarditis, pneumonia, and sepsis.

Moreover, they are highly resistant to a wide range of antibiotics making the therapy long and complicated. The experiment showed the decrease of S. aureus growth in the substrate with Saussurea compared to a control group.

"The isolated components have antimicrobial and regenerative properties. Our plan is to participate in the development of a medicinal drug for comprehensive treatment of bone diseases and injuries associated with the risk of infectious complications.

Plant materials are less toxic. They can be administered as regular pills making the treatment much easier," concluded Larisa Litvinova, MD, a head of the Basic Laboratory for Immunology and Cell Biotechnologies, Professor of the Department of Fundamental Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Kant Baltic Federal University.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Pagets And Jaw Bone Diseases

Osteitis deformans, or Pagets disease of the bone, is the deformity of the bone. Symptoms include severe bone pain, bowing of legs, deafness, facial paralysis and spinal deformities.

Bone Cancer

Find the facts of bone cancer including types of bone cancer, symptoms, causes, treatment, diagnosis and more information.

Bone Marrow Aspiration and Biopsy

Bone marrow biopsy and aspiration is the removal of some bone marrow tissue for diagnosis and management of cancers of blood cells and multiple myeloma.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Curry Leaves Health Benefits

Curry leaves are an excellent source of several vital nutrients. Curry leaf can be used in cooking with ease. Health benefits of curry leaves are many and it is good to consume them every day.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.

More News on:

Infantile Cortical HyperostosisRenal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone DisorderCurry Leaves Health Benefits
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Surviving Feasting Season: Perfect Ways to Eat Healthy during Christmas Holidays

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Acute Renal Failure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive