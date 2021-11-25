About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Learn to Cope Up With Cancer-related Stress This Holiday Season

by Karishma Abhishek on November 25, 2021 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Learn to Cope Up With Cancer-related Stress This Holiday Season

With the holiday season setting in rays of happiness and celebration everywhere, it can be quite a difficult time for those undergoing cancer treatment, or those who care for a family member or friend with cancer, or grief-stricken with the loss of a loved from cancer.

These challenging phases may add on to stress and subsequently dampen your holiday joy. However, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey proposes top 10 practical tips for cancer patients and their families to managing holiday stress.

Advertisement


For Patients:

  • Identify the physical and emotional stress that might be contributed by attending gatherings.
  • Hence, one may consider modify their plans and opt for adequate rest.
  • Be mindful of consuming healthy balanced meals; avoid overeating.
  • Engage in light exercises to reduce stress.
  • Embrace self-care to maintain well-being and manage stress.
  • Occupy yourself with self-care activities and enjoyable hobbies like listening to music, reading, or crafting.
  • Although it is quite normal to experience distress over how cancer may have changed your holiday season. Treat yourself with patience, compassion, and gentleness.
  • Consider sharing out your feelings with family, friends, or a helpful professional.
  • One may even join a support group to fight off loneliness.

For families and friends of cancer patients:
Advertisement

  • Try out something new rather than centring on the losses this holiday season.
  • Engage in activities like cooking, holiday shopping, or wrapping gifts.
  • Bestow yourself with self-care to enjoy the holiday season.
  • Give yourself a space to express emotions if you have experienced a loss of loved ones due to cancer.
  • Talk and support your loved ones with cancer.

This holiday season let us make life better for even the cancer survivors and their caretakers!

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< End Unnecessary Surgery on Children With Intersex Variations

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Travel Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Quiz on Weight Loss 

Recommended Reading
Link Between Dietary Fat And Cancer Spread Discovered
Link Between Dietary Fat And Cancer Spread Discovered
The new study helps uncover how palmitic acid alters the cancer genome, boosting the likelihood the ...
Link Between Obesity and Cancer Formation
Link Between Obesity and Cancer Formation
Researchers explored the role of metabolic factors that may promote breast cancer progression in ......
Atlas of Stomach Cancer Assembled
Atlas of Stomach Cancer Assembled
The world's largest and highest-resolution atlas of gastric cancer has been assembled by scientists ...
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoi...
Is Your Man Moody?
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have ...
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat....
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of o...
Women More Prone to Road Rage
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of r...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close