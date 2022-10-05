About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Learn About the Long-Lasting Effects of Food Insecurity on Health

by Dr Jayashree on May 10, 2022 at 11:12 PM
Font : A-A+

Learn About the Long-Lasting Effects of Food Insecurity on Health

Young adults who were at risk of food insecurity had an increased incidence of diabetes 10 years later, according to a Washington State University study.

New Relationship Between Food Insecurity and Diabetes

Diabetic Diet
Diabetic Diet
 The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
Advertisement


While previous research has associated food insecurity with a range of health issues including diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, this study showed a connection over time, suggesting a causal relationship.

In the study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, researchers analyzed data on nearly 4,000 people from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health.
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
 The oral health preventive strategies in individuals at risk for diabetes are important because they play a key role in oral diseases that affect dental care.
Advertisement

They found that adults ages 24-32 who said they'd been worried about food running out in the last year showed a greater incidence of diabetes, either through blood glucose tests or self-reports, at ages 32-42, compared to those who did not report food insecurity risk.

While the study could not identify the exact reason for this connection, previous research has shown that food-insecure households often have diets with lower nutritional values.

People experiencing food insecurity can also get caught in a negative reinforcing cycle: when food insecurity is associated with a diet that contributes to disease risk, which then creates additional health care expenses, stressing a household's economic resources and deepening food insecurity.

The study did not reveal differences among race or ethnicity, but researchers noted that the numbers of minorities in the sample may be too low to show a pattern.

Targeting Missed Populations



For future work, the research team plans to investigate food insecurity risks and health issues within American Indian and Alaska Native populations.

These communities are often left out of annual reports on food insecurity, which means they may be overlooked when reforms are made to food assistance programs and policies.

Researchers recently led a review of 30 studies that found food insecurity estimates in Native populations varied widely, but even the lowest estimate far exceeds the prevalence among non-Hispanic white adults.

Interventions such as SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, its educational component SNAP-Ed and EFNEP, and the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program are effective in improving diet and health. But to benefit from them, people have to be counted first.

It's really important to ensure that individuals who are experiencing food insecurity can be identified and that they have resources made available to them to be able to break the cycle.



Source: Medindia
Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally
Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally
 An article about the natural remedies available at home to treat diabetes effectively and efficiently.
Advertisement

Key to Good Health: Longevity Lowers Your Risk of Diabetes
Key to Good Health: Longevity Lowers Your Risk of Diabetes
Healthy aging and exceptional longevity tends to run in families and people married or born into such long-lived families are at lower risk of diabetes.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
View all
Recommended Reading
Health Insurance - IndiaHealth Insurance - India
Hunger Fullness and Weight ControlHunger Fullness and Weight Control
Label Lingo on Food Items: DecodedLabel Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Selenium - Natural Source Better than SupplementsSelenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements
Tips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Top Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Top Food for DietersTop Food for Dieters
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Health Insurance - India Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug - Food Interactions How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Drug Interaction Checker Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Donation - Recipients Selfie Addiction Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close