medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Learn a New Skill Better by Taking Short Breaks

by Iswarya on  April 13, 2019 at 5:39 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Taking short breaks is essential to really solidify the memories of new skills that we learn, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Current Biology.
Learn a New Skill Better by Taking Short Breaks
Learn a New Skill Better by Taking Short Breaks

"Everyone thinks you need to 'practice, practice, practice' when learning something new. Instead, we found that resting, early and often, maybe just as critical to learning as practice," said Leonardo G. Cohen, M.D., Ph.D., a senior investigator at NIH's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and a senior author of the paper.

"Our ultimate hope is that the results of our experiments will help patients recover from the paralyzing effects caused by strokes and other neurological injuries by informing the strategies they use to 'relearn' lost skills."

The study was led by Marlene Bönstrup, M.D., a postdoctoral fellow in Dr. Cohen's lab. Like many scientists, she held the general belief that our brains needed long periods of rest, such as a good night's sleep, to strengthen the memories formed while practicing a newly learned skill. But after looking at brain waves recorded from healthy volunteers in learning and memory experiments at the NIH Clinical Center, she started to question the idea.

The waves were recorded from right-handed volunteers with a highly sensitive scanning technique called magnetoencephalography. The subjects sat in a chair facing a computer screen and under a long cone-shaped brain scanning cap.

The experiment began when they were shown a series of numbers on a screen and asked to type the numbers as many times as possible with their left hands for 10 seconds; take a 10-second break, and then repeat this trial cycle of alternating practice and rest 35 more times. This strategy is typically used to reduce any complications that could arise from fatigue or other factors.

As expected, the volunteers' speed at which they correctly typed the numbers improved dramatically during the first few trials and then leveled off around the 11th cycle. When Dr. Bönstrup looked at the volunteers' brain waves, she observed something interesting.

"I noticed that participants' brain waves seemed to change much more during the rest periods than during the typing sessions," said Dr. Bönstrup. "This gave me the idea to look much more closely for when learning was happening. Was it during practice or rest?"

By reanalyzing the data, she and her colleagues made two key findings. First, they found that the volunteers' performance improved primarily during the short rests, and not during typing. The improvements made during the rest periods added up to the overall gains the volunteers made that day. Moreover, these gains were much greater than the ones seen after the volunteers returned the next day to try again, suggesting that the early breaks played as critical a role in learning as the practicing itself.

Second, by looking at the brain waves, Dr. Bönstrup found activity patterns that suggested the volunteers' brains were consolidating, or solidifying, memories during the rest periods. Specifically, they found that the changes in the size of brain waves, called beta rhythms, correlated with the improvements the volunteers made during the rests.

Further analysis suggested that the changes in beta oscillations primarily happened in the right hemispheres of the volunteers' brains and along neural networks connecting the frontal and parietal lobes that are known to help control the planning of movements. These changes only happened during the breaks and were the only brain wave patterns that correlated with performance.

"Our results suggest that it may be important to optimize the timing and configuration of rest intervals when implementing rehabilitative treatments in stroke patients or when learning to play the piano in normal volunteers," said Dr. Cohen. "Whether these results apply to other forms of learning and memory formation remains an open question."

Dr. Cohen's team plans to explore, in greater detail, the role of these early resting periods in learning and memory.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Rocking Improves Sleep and Boosts Memory: Here's How

Rocking helps to fall asleep faster and have a deep sleep. Rocking during sleep also reduces memory impairment. In mice, sleep is influenced by the effects of rocking on the vestibular system in the ear.

Drawing is Beneficial Than Writing for Memory Retention

Drawing can enhance memory in older adults than those who write notes, finds a new study.

Stress Can Shrink Brain Size and Affect Memory in Middle Age

Are you stressed out? A new study finds that stress can impair your memory and quicken cognitive decline later in life. Higher levels of cortisol, a hormone linked to stress are also tied to a slight shrinking of the brain.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Top Eight Foods to Eat to Induce Labor Naturally

People with More Muscle Power Tend to Live Longer

Global Kidney Health Atlas: Disease Burden and Access to Kidney Care On the Rise
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive