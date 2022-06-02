About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Lead in Drinking Water Linked to Increased Teen Delinquency Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on February 6, 2022 at 10:48 PM
Font : A-A+

Lead in Drinking Water Linked to Increased Teen Delinquency Risk

During early childhood, exposure to lead in drinking water is linked to a higher risk of being reported for delinquency during teenage years.

The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that children who get their water from private wells before age 6 have higher blood lead levels and, as a result, have a 21% higher risk of being reported for any delinquency after age 14, and a 38% increased risk of having a record for a serious complaint, such as felony property or weapons offenses and misdemeanor assault.

Advertisement


"This research highlights the need for recognition of the risks to children relying on private well water and for new programs to ensure they have access to clean drinking water. Failing to do so imposes burdens not just on the affected children and their families but also on society at large," said Jackie MacDonald Gibson, author of the study and chair of the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health at the IU School of Public Health-Bloomington.

Researchers analyzed a 20-year dataset linking blood lead measurements for 13,580 children under the age of 6 to their drinking water source before age 6, and to reported juvenile delinquency records after the children reached age 14.
Advertisement

In addition to finding a correlation between lead exposure and behavioral problems in teens, the study also found that blood lead levels were approximately 11% higher in children relying on private wells, compared to children provided with community water service.

The Biden administration recently announced a federal action plan to replace lead pipes that connect some 10 million homes to community water systems. But Gibson said that while this plan is an essential step forward in decreasing children's risk of exposure to lead in drinking water, it does not solve the problem of children's exposure to lead from private well water.

Currently, 13% of U.S. households rely on private wells. Domestic wells are not regulated under the Safe Drinking Water Act and are therefore rarely tested for lead or treated to prevent lead dissolution from household plumbing and fixtures, Gibson said.

She noted that lead in water from any source causes equal harm, but children with private well water are more susceptible to being exposed to lead in water because most private well owners do not have corrosion control systems in place to prevent leaching of lead from well components, plumbing and fixtures into household water. In contrast, community water systems are required to monitor their water for lead and to establish corrosion control systems if elevated levels of lead are detected.

To address this issue, researchers said neighborhoods that rely on private wells and border cities or towns but are not incorporated in them are good candidates for community water service extensions due to their close proximity to existing infrastructure. Those farther away, they said, could be provided with household water filters at subsidized rates depending on income.

"This research confirms the urgent need to prevent early-life exposure to lead in drinking water," Gibson said. "Technology to solve this problem is readily available, and putting it in place is a matter of political will and should be part of upgrading infrastructure in the U.S."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Link Between Midlife Chronic Conditions and Dementia Risk
Mechanism for Colon Pain and Inflammation Identified >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don't Rest
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don't Rest
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Alcohol Addiction and Women Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top 10 Reasons to Drink Water Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Lead Poisoning
Lead Poisoning
Lead Poisoning occurs due to exposure to the heavy metal lead. The presence of lead in the body ......
Childhood Smoke Exposure Predicts Delinquency and Dropout Risk at Age 12
Childhood Smoke Exposure Predicts Delinquency and Dropout Risk at Age 12
The more children are exposed to household tobacco smoke in early childhood, the greater their risk ...
Father’s Presence can Have a Protective Effect in Reducing Delinquency Rates Among Boys
Father’s Presence can Have a Protective Effect in Reducing Delinquency Rates Among Boys
A study by the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research has revealed that the ......
Alcohol Addiction and Women
Alcohol Addiction and Women
Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you....
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve...
Top 10 Reasons to Drink Water
Top 10 Reasons to Drink Water
Seventy percent of our body is water. It is a vital need to live healthy. Learn how drinking water r...
Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat
Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat
Dehydration, acidity, loss of energy are common problems that often occur due to insufficient water ...
Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday
Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday
Water is essential to balance body fluids, boost brain function, improve digestion, prevent kidney s...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)