medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Lavender Scent Can Help You Relax: Study

by Iswarya on  October 24, 2018 at 10:58 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds that the fragrant flower lavender is relaxing and could even be a safer option instead of anti-anxiety drugs. The findings of the study are published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
Lavender Scent Can Help You Relax: Study
Lavender Scent Can Help You Relax: Study

The study, over mice, showed that the vaporized lavender compound linalool must be smelt not absorbed in the lungs to feel its calming effects, which could be used to relieve preoperative stress and anxiety disorders.

Mice show fewer signs of anxiety when they smell the fragrant flower.

"In folk medicine, it has long been believed that odorous compounds derived from plant extracts can relieve anxiety," said co-author Hideki Kashiwadani of Kagoshima University in Japan.

The fragrant flower can also act as an alternative to current anxiolytic (anxiety-relieving) drugs like benzodiazepines, which is known to cause memory problems, male breast growth, and birth defects.

In the researchers tested mice to see whether it is the smell of linalool, i.e., stimulation of olfactory (odor-sensitive) neurons in the nose that triggers relaxation.

They found that linalool odor has an anxiolytic effect in normal mice. However, this did not impair their movement.

This contrasts with benzodiazepines, and linalool injections, whose effects on movement are similar to those of alcohol.

"The results suggest that linalool does not act directly on GABAA receptors like benzodiazepines do but must activate them via olfactory neurons in the nose to produce its relaxing effects," Kashiwadani explained.

"Our study also opens the possibility that relaxation seen in mice fed or injected with linalool could be due to the smell of the compound emitted in their exhaled breath."

Lavender could also be used pre-surgery, or by those who struggle to take drugs, the team said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty

Herbs to make you beautiful were used even before Charaka compiled the Samhita - the oldest text in Ayurveda. Learn about the ten herbs which can make you beautiful.

Lavender Aromatherapy Reduces Anxiety in Surgery Patients

Lavender Aromatherapy Reduces Anxiety in Surgery Patients

Lavender aromatherapy reduces preoperative anxiety in ambulatory surgery patients who are undergoing procedures in general otolaryngology.

Lavender Aroma can Help Boost Mutual Trustworthiness

Lavender Aroma can Help Boost Mutual Trustworthiness

Aromatherapists have stated that scent of lavender can help boost trustworthiness. Aromatherapy has the potential to alter one's mood, cognitive, psychological or physical well-being.

More News on:

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

FDA recently approved Inotersen subcutaneous injection to treat adult patients with severe nerve ...

 The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered ...

 Elapegademase for Treating Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency

Elapegademase for Treating Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency

FDA approved elapegademase-lvlr injection for intramuscular use is used as an enzyme replacement ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive