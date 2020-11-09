Laughter can Protect Your Heart

Social distancing and unrelenting COVID-19 news coverage in the past six months of quarantine could have left you feeling stressed and worried. Don't worry! You are not alone in this. A recent nationwide poll found that most people are experiencing emotional distress during the coronavirus pandemic.



Stress is a known risk factor for heart disease. But stress, laughter, and lightheartedness may help protect your heart.

‘People should be proactive and reach out to family and friends as it can be an excellent antidote to stress. ’





At the same time, laughter can help decrease the production of stress hormones, including epinephrine and cortisol, which are known to cause blood vessels to constrict, raise high blood pressure risk, and stroke and heart attack.



A good belly laugh could also have other benefits:



Laughter could help keep weight in check by decreasing cortisol, a stress hormone known to lead to weight gain. By raising the number of antibody-producing cells, laughter may help to increase the body's immune system. "There is no specific 'laughter' prescription, but we know that exercise, diet, and healthy lifestyle habits, with positive emotional health and stress reduction, are beneficial for your heart health," says Carroll.



Other ways to encourage laughter: read a funny book,watch a sitcom, or tune in to a stand-up comedian. While it persists to be seen whether laughter is the best medicine, it can play a role in keeping your heart in shape when it comes to your cardiac health.



Brett Carroll, MD, Director of Vascular Medicine, says that "Laughter may have a beneficial effect that can promote healthy blood vessels."