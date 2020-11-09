by Iswarya on  September 11, 2020 at 1:25 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Laughter can Protect Your Heart
Social distancing and unrelenting COVID-19 news coverage in the past six months of quarantine could have left you feeling stressed and worried. Don't worry! You are not alone in this. A recent nationwide poll found that most people are experiencing emotional distress during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stress is a known risk factor for heart disease. But stress, laughter, and lightheartedness may help protect your heart.

Brett Carroll, MD, Director of Vascular Medicine, says that "Laughter may have a beneficial effect that can promote healthy blood vessels."


The inner lining of blood vessels, called endothelium is stimulated when brain chemicals known as endorphins released during laughter. This, in turn, delivers nitric oxide, a molecule known to relax arteries.

At the same time, laughter can help decrease the production of stress hormones, including epinephrine and cortisol, which are known to cause blood vessels to constrict, raise high blood pressure risk, and stroke and heart attack.

A good belly laugh could also have other benefits:

Laughter could help keep weight in check by decreasing cortisol, a stress hormone known to lead to weight gain. By raising the number of antibody-producing cells, laughter may help to increase the body's immune system. "There is no specific 'laughter' prescription, but we know that exercise, diet, and healthy lifestyle habits, with positive emotional health and stress reduction, are beneficial for your heart health," says Carroll.

Other ways to encourage laughter: read a funny book,watch a sitcom, or tune in to a stand-up comedian. While it persists to be seen whether laughter is the best medicine, it can play a role in keeping your heart in shape when it comes to your cardiac health.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

The Laughing Club - Can Laughter Cure Your Illness?
Laughing keeps you in good health and The Laughing Club is all set on a rolling, laughing marathon through life to keep oneself hale and healthy.
READ MORE
Laughing Gas Helpful for Labor Pain, Yet Epidural Still Top Choice
Although women report being very satisfied with nitrous oxide (laughing gas) to manage labor pain with no adverse side effects to the baby, over half of the women ultimately opt for an epidural or other pain management technique, reports a new ...
READ MORE
Laughing Gas Does Not Increase Heart Attacks: Experts
One of the world's oldest and most widely used anesthetics is nitrous oxide - best known as laughing gas.
READ MORE
Will Laughing Gas Have the Last Laugh After Being an Effective Anesthetic?
Experts claim that nitrous oxide does not increase the risk of surgical site infection, post-operative myocardial infarction, or cancer recurrence.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)