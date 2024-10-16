Lasting Friendships are the Key to Adult Wellbeing

Did You Know?

Social anxiety affects nearly 10% of teenagers, but those with strong friendships have lower risks. #teenagers #friendships #socialanxiety ’

Scientists have found that peer acceptance in early teens and close friendships in later teenage years are crucial predictors of reduced social anxiety and higher life satisfaction in young adulthood.These friendships play a foundational role in overall well-being, with the timing and quality of social connections being critical factors for later life, as published in( ).“A teen’s perception of how broadly socially accepted they are by their peers in early adolescence is particularly influential in predicting adult wellbeing,” said Emily Shah of the University of Arkansas, first author of the article.“Conversely, in late adolescence, the quality of their more intimate close friendships is more influential for predicting adult wellbeing.”that in turn affects our physical well-being.This is especially true in our teenage years, when we start to rely on our peers’ support, and when puberty puts our bodies under strain. Relationships can also help manage the stressful transitions teenagers deal with, from exams to new jobs to leaving home.“Friendships during the teenage years provide youth with one of their first forays into intimate consensual relationships,” said Dr David Szwedo of James Madison University, corresponding author.“Because friends may come and go, friendships are a context in which teens must develop skills to maintain and grow the friendship or risk its loss. These skills are likely to be subsequently helpful for forming future friendships and longer-term romantic relationships.”The researchers recruited 184 participants attending an American middle school. They surveyed these students at ages 13-14, then again at ages 17-18, measuring the quality of their close friendships, their perceived social acceptance, and their likability as reported by their peers.Finally, the researchers caught up with these teenagers as adults aged 28-30 to ask them about their physical and mental health, job satisfaction, romantic insecurity, and experience of aggression.Overall, the researchers found that perceived social acceptance was the best predictor of adult well-being.When contacted as adults, teenagers who thought their peers liked them reported lower levels of social anxiety and aggression, better physical health, professional and romantic satisfaction, and feeling more socially connected.However,— possibly suggesting that a teenager’s perception of their social success is particularly important.However, when the authors examined the two stages of adolescence separately, adult well-being was best predicted by social acceptance for young teenagers and close friendships for older teenagers.Close friendships predicted lower social anxiety and romantic insecurity and higher job satisfaction.The difference between the two stages of adolescence also suggests that timing is critical. While self-perception of success could stop younger teenagers developing social anxiety, and contribute to preventing stress-linked poorer health, lower levels of social acceptance in later teenage years didn’t predict health outcomes.The authors cautioned that, although the longitudinal design allowed them to track how well-being changed over time, it meant that the participants weren’t in school during the Covid-19 pandemic, which could significantly impact teenagers’ social experiences and their future well-being.Additionally, the study was largely based on self-reported measures; future research might complement these with observational measures.“I want teens to know that they aren’t alone,” said Shah. “It’s not easy being a teenager in this world, and I choose to believe that teens are doing the best that they can with the skills that they have. I hope that adults who interact with teenagers consider sharing that perspective, to hold space for empathy and compassion.”“It’s always helpful to keep in mind that studies such as this point to things that happen on average, and that things could be different for any individual child or teenager,” observed Szwedo.“This study reinforces the importance of caregivers being aware of their children’s social lives by talking to their kids, talking to their teachers, and knowing who they are talking to online. It’s helpful for parents to not only ask about who their teens’ friends are but also how socially accepted they feel.”Source-Eurekalert