by Karishma Abhishek on  February 3, 2021 at 10:46 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Larger Gene Panel Discovers Better Treatment Targets For Leukemia
Gene panel that can scan the number of cancer-causing genes about 10 times than the panels currently used for diagnosing and fine-tuning the treatment for a variety of cancers, is said to offer effective identification of problematic genes in the most common form of leukemia, as per a study at The Georgia Esoteric and Molecular Laboratory, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, published in the journal PLOS ONE.

All the genes that are potentially known to cause cancer are included in this 523-gene panel, developed by San Diego-based biotech company Illumina. It can readily be adopted for use in clinical laboratories to diagnose acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Leukemia is a blood cancer caused by a rise in the number of white blood cells in your body. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a type of leukemia primarily having its origin in the white blood cell forming tissues of our body - bone marrow (soft inner parts of bones) and the lymphatic system.


AML can also form in other blood-forming cells. Most patients with AML relapse within three years of diagnosis, and broader identification of treatment targets improvement of those percentages.

Gene Panel in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

"Having a bigger panel gives us more targets. Part of what we found here is this 523-panel works for leukemia and that it's a practical and clinically relevant tool for clinical laboratories for routine molecular profiling of blood cancer," says Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, vice chair for translational research in the Department of Pathology at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

Since the gene mutations involved in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) are distinct, the disease varies among every patient.

The present study was the first to validate the 523-gene panel by comparing results to established but less thorough methods, like polymerase chain reaction used to amplify small segments of DNA to look for suspect changes.

Quite long years have been passed with no certifiable progress in AML treatment. Yet, in the earlier year six new drugs, targeting six mutations distinguished by the smaller gene panels, have been implemented. The study team hopes the new board will help grow that new drug number at least 10 times as well.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike
READ MORE
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.
READ MORE
Cancer Pain
Every 1 out of 3 people undergoing cancer treatment experiences pain.
READ MORE
Leukemia
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia
READ MORE
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.
READ MORE
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.
READ MORE
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.
READ MORE
Hairy Cell Leukemia
Hairy cell leukemia (HCL) is a type of leukemia where there are increased numbers of abnormal B-lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells.
READ MORE
Multiple Myeloma
Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.
READ MORE
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingLeukemiaChronic Myeloid LeukemiaAcute Myeloid LeukemiaAcute Lymphoblastic LeukemiaMultiple MyelomaBone Marrow TransplantationWeaver SyndromeHairy Cell Leukemia