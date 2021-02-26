Large Good Cholesterol Particles Linked to Heart Attack Risk

According to the researchers, HDL cholesterol or good cholesterol is associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease as it transports cholesterol deposited in the arteries to the liver to be eliminated.
‘Genetic characteristics linked to the generation of large good cholesterol particles are directly associated with a higher risk of heart attack, while features linked to small good cholesterol particles are related to a lower risk of heart attack.’
This contrasts with the so-called bad cholesterol, LDL (low-density lipoprotein cholesterol), which causes cholesterol to accumulate in the arteries and increases cardiovascular risk.
For the study, published in the journal Metabolism, Clinical and Experimental, the team analysed genetic characteristics that determine the size of good cholesterol particles, and then studied their relationship with the risk of myocardial infarction.
The good cholesterol particles are more effective in transferring cholesterol to the liver so that it can be eliminated, the study revealed.
Currently, there are no drugs that increase good cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Source: IANS