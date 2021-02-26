by Colleen Fleiss on  February 26, 2021 at 11:08 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Large Good Cholesterol Particles Linked to Heart Attack Risk
People with large high-density lipoprotein (HDL) or good cholesterol particles are at an increased risk of myocardial infarction (heart attack), while only small HDL particles are actually associated with decreased risk, said findings.

"This study highlights new and potential therapeutic targets in the field of cardiovascular diseases, including several genes related to the qualitative aspects of HDL particles, which may contribute to cardiovascular prevention," said researcher Albert Prats from Hospital del Mar-IMIM in Spain.

According to the researchers, HDL cholesterol or good cholesterol is associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease as it transports cholesterol deposited in the arteries to the liver to be eliminated.


This contrasts with the so-called bad cholesterol, LDL (low-density lipoprotein cholesterol), which causes cholesterol to accumulate in the arteries and increases cardiovascular risk.

For the study, published in the journal Metabolism, Clinical and Experimental, the team analysed genetic characteristics that determine the size of good cholesterol particles, and then studied their relationship with the risk of myocardial infarction.

The good cholesterol particles are more effective in transferring cholesterol to the liver so that it can be eliminated, the study revealed.

Currently, there are no drugs that increase good cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Cholesterol Risk Calculator
The Cholesterol risk calculator assesses your risk for heart disease using the result of cholesterol test (lipid profile test).
READ MORE
Quiz on Heart Attack
The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz ...
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!
READ MORE
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
High Cholesterol
High cholesterol level in blood are a risk for heart disease and stroke. They get deposited in the wall of the arteries and clog the circulation posing a threat to life.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Chest PainCholesterolHigh CholesterolCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCoronary Artery Bypass GraftingBody Mass IndexStress and the Gender DivideHeart Attack Facts