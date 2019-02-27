medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Lactose and Carbs-Free Milk Does Not Help Severely Malnourished Children

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 27, 2019 at 2:56 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Feeding lactose-free, reduced carbohydrate milk to treat severely malnourished children who are hospitalized does not improve clinical symptoms, reveals new finding. The study is published in the journal PLOS One.
Lactose and Carbs-Free Milk Does Not Help Severely Malnourished Children
Lactose and Carbs-Free Milk Does Not Help Severely Malnourished Children

Children who are sick and have severe acute malnutrition have a high risk of death during their stay in hospital. Diarrhea from malabsorption of sugars, and refeeding syndrome - a metabolic disturbance that occurs as a result of rapid reinstitution of nutrition - may both contribute to delayed recovery and early mortality.

Doctors and nutritionists have wondered if giving alternative types of formula, such as lactose-free feeds (lactose is one of the sugars that may not be absorbed and can cause diarrhea) may be beneficial; these feeds are intermittently used and are expensive in resource-poor settings.

The study team re-designed the initial formula given to sick, severely malnourished children by eliminating lactose and reducing other sugars (carbohydrates) by about 30%, in order to reduce these risks whilst still providing sufficient vital energy and nutrients to children.

In a multi-center, double-blind trial in Kenya and Malawi, hospitalized, sick severely malnourished children with a median age of 16 months were randomized to receive the existing standard formula (418 participants) or the modified formula (425 participants).

The two groups did not differ significantly in terms of how long it took to stabilize their condition, as judged by recovery from their acute illness as well as metabolic stabilization evidenced by recovery of appetite. There were no differences in the numbers who died or suffered diarrhea between the two groups.

Importantly, biochemical analysis amongst the children in the study who had diarrhea suggested that, despite removing lactose and reducing the other carbohydrates, the lactose-free formula still presented a load of carbohydrates above that which could be absorbed by the intestines.

According to the authors, the results support the ongoing use of the current milk formulation rather than using a lactose-free formula for children who are admitted to hospital sick and severely malnourished, including those with diarrhea. Further research is needed to investigate whether a more radical reformulation of these feeds could be made whilst still providing the energy and nutrients needed by sick and severely malnourished children.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)

Kwashiorkor is caused by severe protein malnutrition and is characterized by collection of fluid (edema) in the legs and belly. Kwashiorkor can be prevented by consuming a nutritious diet.

Malnutrition

Malnutrition refers to imbalances in a person's intake of energy or nutrients and can occur due to an excess consumption of nutrients or a lack of nutrients.

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus is a severe potentially life threatening form of malnutrition caused by a diet deficient in calories and proteins. There is significant wasting of fats, muscles, and tissues of the body leading to a "skin and bones" appearance.

Medical Management of Vitamin Deficiencies

Vitamins are essential for our body to grow and develop normally. Vitamin deficiencies are widespread. Understand the role of dietary sources in vitamin deficiency prevention.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Lactose Intolerance

Lactose intolerance is the inability to digest lactose, the sugar in milk. This leads to symptoms like diarrhoea, abdominal cram when milk or milk products are consumed.

Pasteurization of milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Types of Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a simple food with amazing benefits for the young and old. Yogurt is very trendy among French women on a diet. The popularity of yogurt among Americans is proved by its display of flavors.

More News on:

Pasteurization of milk Types of Milk Height and Weight-Kids Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Types of Food Allergies The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Lactose Intolerance Yogurt 

What's New on Medindia

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Juices for Detoxification and Wellbeing

Monoplegia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive