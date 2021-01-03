by Angela Mohan on  March 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Lack of Vitamin D Does Not Raise the Risk of Type 1 Diabetes
Vitamin D levels do not influence the chance of developing 1 diabetes in Europeans, according to a study published in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Despoina Manousaki from the CHU Sainte Justine and the University of Montreal, Canada and colleagues.

Type 1 diabetes is a relatively common autoimmune disease that inflicts substantial lifelong illness and significant economic burden.

Its incidence is increasing worldwide, and there are no known interventions that can be used to prevent the disease. Vitamin D deficiency has been associated with type 1 diabetes in observational studies, but evidence of a causal effect from randomized controlled trials is lacking.


In the new study, the researchers used a Mendelian randomization design to test whether genetically decreased vitamin D levels increase risk of type 1 diabetes. Mendelian randomization is a method of using measured variation in disease-related genes to examine the causal effect of an exposure on a disease.

The two-sample Mendelian randomization study involved a vitamin D genome-wide association study (GWAS) including 443,734 Europeans, and a type 1 diabetes GWAS including 9,358 cases and 15,705 controls.

The results do not support a large effect of vitamin D levels on risk of type 1 diabetes (odds ratio: 1.09, 95% confidence interval: 0.86-1.40, p=0.48). However, smaller effects may exist, and the results may not be applicable to non-European populations.

The findings suggest that the previous epidemiological associations between vitamin D and type 1 diabetes could be due to confounding factors, such as latitude and exposure to sunlight.

According to Dr Manousaki: "Our findings do not support a large effect of vitamin D levels on type 1 diabetes, but there may be smaller effects which we could not detect. Until further evidence from large RCTs, we cannot suggest the use of vitamin D supplements as a strategy to prevent type 1 diabetes in individuals at risk, for instance siblings or offspring of people with type 1 diabetes".



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Type 1 Diabetes
An overview of type 1 diabetes, its contributing factors, management and adopting a healthy lifestyle to cope with it.
READ MORE
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE
Rickets
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets
READ MORE
Vitamin B6
Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp
READ MORE
Vitamin B9
Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin Supplements
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsDiabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietRicketsOtitis MediaVitamin SupplementsVitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin B6Vitamin B9