Lack of Interest Linked to Dementia Risk

2,018 adults with an average age of 74 were involved in the study. None of the study participants had dementia.
‘People with severe apathy were 80% more likely to develop dementia than people with low apathy.’
At the start of the study, researchers measured apathy using a survey with simple questions. Based on the survey results, the participants were divided into three groups: those with low, moderate, and severe apathy.
After nine years, researchers determined who had dementia by looking at medication use, hospital records, and cognitive test results.
Study Findings
"While depression has been studied more extensively as a predictor of dementia, our study adds to the research showing that apathy also deserves attention as an independent predictor of the disease,"
- 381 participants, or almost 19%, developed dementia.
- In the low apathy group, 111 out of 768 people, or 14%, developed dementia.
- In the moderate apathy group, 143 out of 742 people, or 19% developed dementia.
- In the severe apathy group, 127 out of 508 people, or 25%, developed dementia.
- Greater apathy is linked to worse cognitive scores.
Bock said. "In fact, we believe that apathy may be a very early sign of dementia and it can be evaluated with a brief questionnaire."
Source: Medindia