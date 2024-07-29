Kneecap Shape May Indicate Osteoarthritis

Research indicates that kneecap shape may predict the likelihood of osteoarthritis, a prevalent and disabling joint condition (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Australian National University (ANU)
Go to source). Researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) in Australia focussed on potential differences in kneecap shape between men and women, given that women with knee osteoarthritis often experience more severe symptoms.
‘ Did You Know?The team made use of CT scans to analyze the kneecaps of healthy individuals and patients awaiting knee replacement surgery.
Nearly 10% of men and 13% of women aged 60 and older have symptomatic osteoarthritis.
They employed advanced image analysis techniques to create 3D models of the kneecaps and measured the surfaces’ shapes.
Role of Kneecap Shape in OsteoarthritisWhile the study “did not find distinct differences in kneecap shapes between sexes, it revealed that individuals with osteoarthritis exhibited more pronounced variations in kneecap surface shapes.”
These differences became more significant with increasing disease severity, said the team led by Associate Professor Laura Wilson from ANU.
She noted the unexpected nature of the findings, highlighting that the “changes in kneecap shape varied across different joint surfaces as osteoarthritis progressed.”
If the early onset of these changes can be confirmed, kneecap shape could potentially be integrated into disease prevention models, aiding in the early identification of individuals at higher risk for knee osteoarthritis.
