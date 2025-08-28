Knee and Groin Pain: Hidden Signs of Hip Issues

Joint pain, aching, and stiffness can significantly impact daily life and overall well-being.
Struggling to bend down for shoes? Knee, groin, thigh, or back pain got you down? Many people aren't aware these issues can stem from hip problems, according to a new survey (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Symptoms of the knee and hip in individuals with and without limb length inequality
Go to source).
Knee Pain and Hip Health ConnectionThe survey of 1,004 people in the United States shows 72% are not aware that knee pain can actually be a sign of a hip problem. Similarly, 69% miss groin pain and 66% miss thigh pain as rooted in the hip.
‘Did You Know?“Patients will be referred to me for knee pain,” explained Matthew Beal, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “When I examine the patient, I will rotate their hip and the patient will feel pain. We’ll also do X-rays to determine arthritis in the hip and if a replacement would be beneficial.”
A clicking or catching sensation in the hip can indicate a hip issue. #hiphealth #kneepain #groinpain #hipproblems #painawareness #medindia’
The Ohio State survey also showed that four out of 10 people respond to unexplained pain by just “pushing through it.” While more than half (52%) say they take over-the-counter medications to manage their pain.
Ohio State experts say it’s important for people to consult a medical expert if they are having any unexplained pain so that a correct diagnosis is made and patients can lead fuller lives.
“Although hip replacement surgery may sound daunting, it’s actually one of the easiest procedures to recover from,” said Beal, also an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at Ohio State College of Medicine. “Getting up and walking after the surgery can serve as ample physical therapy for most patients.”
Hidden Signs and Symptoms of Hip ProblemsThe survey also revealed most Americans (71%) knew a “catching” or clicking sensation in the hip is a sign of a hip problem. A lesser group, though still a majority (59%), identified difficulty bending or tying shoes as a sign as well as lower back pain (53%).
- Night pain or difficulty sleeping (45%)
- Thigh pain (34%)
- Groin pain (31%)
- Knee pain (28%)
Survey methodology
The survey was conducted by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from June 6-9, 2025, among a sample of 1,004 respondents. The survey was conducted via web (n=974) and telephone (n=30) and administered in English. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.5 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus data are weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older.
