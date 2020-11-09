by Iswarya on  September 11, 2020 at 9:03 AM Hypertension News
Kids with White-coat Hypertension Might be at Higher Risk for Eventual Diagnosis of Hypertension
Kids and teens with white coat hypertension should be regularly monitored as they might be at risk for eventual progression to sustained hypertension, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the AHA Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2020.

The new study reports that there is no much data about what happens to kids with white-coat hypertension, while there is a good amount of information on adults with this condition.

Study author Yosuke Miyashita from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine says that "Hypertension is becoming more common in children, and this has followed the increasing trend of obesity in kids."


There is research to suggest that adults with white-coat hypertension could be at a greater risk for eventual hypertension diagnosis, and they may be at an intermediate risk for heart disease such as a heart attack, but it is unknown if it is the same for children.

The study examined 101 kids, whose average age was 14 years and had been diagnosed with white-coat hypertension. After an average of 1 year, these kids were monitored with the same at-home device and found that 18 percent of the kids had their ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) diagnosis changed to hypertension, and 32 percent had changed to prehypertension, according to pediatric ABPM guidelines.

"Nearly half of the kids with an initial diagnosis of white-coat hypertension turned to an abnormal diagnosis of ambulatory blood pressure monitoring at the follow-up," Miyashita said. "This tells clinicians and families that may be the diagnosis of white-coat hypertension is not as benign as earlier thought, and these children should continue to be carefully monitored. Larger prospective studies on kids are required to confirm this finding."

Source: Medindia

