Kids with White-coat Hypertension Might be at Higher Risk for Eventual Diagnosis of Hypertension

There is research to suggest that adults with white-coat hypertension could be at a greater risk for eventual hypertension diagnosis, and they may be at an intermediate risk for heart disease such as a heart attack, but it is unknown if it is the same for children.The study examined 101 kids, whose average age was 14 years and had been diagnosed with white-coat hypertension. After an average of 1 year, these kids were monitored with the same at-home device and found that 18 percent of the kids had their ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) diagnosis changed to hypertension, and 32 percent had changed to prehypertension, according to pediatric ABPM guidelines."Nearly half of the kids with an initial diagnosis of white-coat hypertension turned to an abnormal diagnosis of ambulatory blood pressure monitoring at the follow-up," Miyashita said. "This tells clinicians and families that may be the diagnosis of white-coat hypertension is not as benign as earlier thought, and these children should continue to be carefully monitored. Larger prospective studies on kids are required to confirm this finding."Source: Medindia