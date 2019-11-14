Kids With Transplants Have More Vaccine-preventable Infections

Children who received liver transplants have lower vaccination rates, increasing the risk of sickness who already face significant health issues, according to the University of Colorado researchers.

The findings are discussed in a "Research Letter" included in JAMA and also call attention to data that CU School of Medicine faculty members published earlier this year in JAMA Pediatrics.



"What barriers are preventing transplant candidates from getting timely immunizations and what tools can we develop to overcome these barriers?"



During the first five years after transplant, 15.6 percent were hospitalized with a vaccine-preventable infection. That's a rate of up to 87 times higher than in the general pediatric populations.



In a subsequent one-year prospective study between 2017-2018 of 281 non acute-liver failure transplants performed at SPLIT centers across North America, the researchers found that only 55 percent of transplant recipients were up-to-date on seven core vaccines required in the National Immunization Survey standards, and less than 20 percent were up-to-date for all age-appropriate immunizations at the time of transplant. That compares to a general population rate of 70 percent with timely immunizations.



"Immunizations are a minimally invasive, cost-effective way to reduce the incidence of these infections," Feldman said.



