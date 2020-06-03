medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Kids with Food Protein-induced Enterocolitis More Likely to Have Other Allergies

by Iswarya on  March 6, 2020 at 3:22 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kids with a rare food allergy known as food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome, or FPIES, have a significantly higher likelihood of being diagnosed with other allergic conditions, such as eczema, traditional food allergy, and asthma, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.
Kids with Food Protein-induced Enterocolitis More Likely to Have Other Allergies
Kids with Food Protein-induced Enterocolitis More Likely to Have Other Allergies

But the researchers also found that FPIES did not directly cause those other allergies.

Show Full Article


"This work refines our view of the natural history of FPIES and expands our understanding of the relationship between this condition and other allergic diseases," said first author Melanie Ruffner, M.D., Ph.D., attending physician in the Division of Allergy and Immunology and the Center for Pediatric Eosinophilic Disorders at CHOP. "It's important for clinicians to keep in mind that patients with FPIES have a higher frequency of allergic manifestations and therefore provide appropriate screening and care as needed."

FPIES causes repetitive vomiting, diarrhea, and lethargy several hours after eating a trigger food, frequently cow's milk, soy, and grains. The condition typically develops during infancy, though it can occasionally occur in older children and adults.

Although previous research has collectively shown patients with FPIES have increased rates of eczema, other food allergies, and asthma - so-called atopic allergies - researchers have not investigated the association between FPIES and other allergies to look for a potential causal link.

To do so, Ruffner and her collaborators looked at a cohort of more than 150,000 pediatric patients, of which 214 had FPIES. The investigators compared the rate of atopic allergies in FPIES patients to those without FPIES. They also followed the patients over time to see if there were differences in the timing of when FPIES patients developed atopic allergies compared to other patients.

The authors found that those with FPIES had substantially higher allergy rates than patients without the condition. FPIES patients were diagnosed with traditional food allergy at about six times the rate of those without FPIES and with atopic dermatitis at about twice the rate. There was a slightly smaller increase in the rate of asthma diagnoses, but those with FPIES were still diagnosed at a higher rate than those without the disease.

However, when the research team looked at the timing of the development of allergies, and whether a diagnosis of FPIES would lead to atopic allergies later in life, they did not find a causal link between the two. Thus, unlike the so-called atopic march - the progression of atopic disorders from eczema in infants to hay fever, food allergy and asthma in older children - FPIES does not cause other allergic disorders but instead is associated with them.

"Although there is an increased rate of atopic allergies in patients with FPIES, our analyses demonstrate that a prior diagnosis of FPIES does not increase the rate of atopic allergies later in life," said corresponding author David Hill, M.D., Ph.D., attending physician in CHOP's Division of Allergy and Immunology.

"This pattern of association supports a yet-unknown cause, such as a shared predisposition to both types of allergy."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for the allergy sufferer to choose the right over-the-counter drugs.

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Allergy

Monosodium glutamate or MSG is used to enhance flavor especially in Chinese cuisine. Individuals allergic to MSG experience headache and nausea.

Soy Allergy

What exactly in soybean causes the allergenic reactions? Is soy lecithin responsible for allergic reactions too? Get the answers here.

Enterocolitis

Enterocolitis is referred to as inflammation of the small intestine as well as the colon. It affects both adults and children but infants are most commonly affected.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHunger Fullness and Weight ControlLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Food for DietersSelenium - Natural Source Better than SupplementsEnterocolitis

What's New on Medindia

Listening to Music may Help Stroke Patients Recover Faster

Olive Oil Lowers Heart Disease Risk in Americans

Take More Steps a Day to Fight Diabetes, High Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive