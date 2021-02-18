by Hannah Joy on  February 18, 2021 at 4:08 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Kids Under 16 Years to Get Covid-19 Vaccine by End of Summer
US President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci told that by the "End of summer, beginning of Fall" is the earliest that US kids under the age of 16 years could get Covid-19 vaccine shots.

Fauci was responding to a question on the state of play of age de-escalation trials during a press availability.

"By the time we get to the end of the summer, the beginning of the Fall, we would hope that we would have at least one of the candidates available for children...By the time we get to the end of the summer, unless we get into some issue with safety and immunogenicity. We don't anticipate that that will be the case," Fauci said.


Pfizer and Moderna, the two companies whose vaccines have emergency use authorization in the US, are approved for use in the over 16 and over 18 age groups, respectively.

"We've already started what's called age de-escalation studies. You do a Phase 1 or Phase 2 A trial, going from 16 to 12, 12 to nine, nine to six, and you show that a vaccine is safe in those individuals and B, you induce an immune response that's comparable to the level of the immune response that you showed was effective in a normal adult population," Fauci explained.

Fauci's comments on vaccines for kids come at a time when Americans are not only getting a strong dose of sunny news, but also a lot of alternative scenarios on school reopening's.

Nearly 30 days in, President Joe Biden is now promising that a majority of elementary schools will be open five days a week by the end of his first 100 days in office. So far, the patchwork of virtual or hybrid school arrangements across the country has been chaotic at best.

Last week, the nation's premier public health agency released its long-awaited guidance called "operational strategy" for getting students back to classrooms in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 4,90,000 people in the homeland.

Frustration is peaking among the key stakeholders: Teachers, parents and students. Reacting to the latest round of assurances, a high school student from Union County, New Jersey, said, "Why can't they just tell us when the vaccine is coming instead of giving us colour coded charts!"

Biden's Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday that the country has enough vaccines to vaccinate 300 million people by the end of July 2021. The new government is averaging 1.7 million shots per day, based on the latest seven-day average of vaccination progress.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Covid Vaccine Available to All U.S Citizens By 'This Spring': Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden's underpromise-overdeliver strategy on Covid-19 vaccine allocation landed its most optimistic message yet, pointing to vaccination for any American who wants a shot by "this Spring".
READ MORE
Covid Vaccine in 2021: Pfizer-BioNTech to Produce 2 Billion Doses
US-based pharma major Pfizer and a German pharmaceutical company BioNTech are gonna increase the manufacturing capacity to produce two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine in this year, 2021.
READ MORE
Phase 3 Trial of Chinese COVID Vaccine Starts in Malaysia
Malaysia has begun a phase 3 clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Institute of Medical Biology of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS).
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Top 5 Bad Summer Habits Your Child Should Break Today
Summer vacation is coming to an end, are your kids ready to go back to school? But, getting addicted to unhealthy habits during holidays can be more problematic when school begins. So, parents need to help your kids to break these five bad summer habits before school starts.
READ MORE
Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat
Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsBeat the heatVaccination for ChildrenTop Tips to Beat the Summer HeatTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTop 5 Bad Summer Habits Your Child Should Break TodayNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake