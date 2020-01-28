medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Kids to Bear the Burden of Adverse Health Effects from Climate Change

by Iswarya on  January 28, 2020 at 1:26 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Increased temperatures due to climate change will negatively affect the health of humanity, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
Kids to Bear the Burden of Adverse Health Effects from Climate Change
Kids to Bear the Burden of Adverse Health Effects from Climate Change

The grim effects that climate change will have on pediatric health outcomes was the focus of a "Viewpoint" article published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation by Susan E. Pacheco, MD, an expert at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).

Show Full Article


Pacheco, an associate professor of pediatrics at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, along with professors from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the George Washington University, authored a series of articles. In the article authored by Pacheco, she shines a light on the startling effects the crisis has on children's health before they are even born.

Pacheco points to research published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which highlights several ways humans will experience adverse health effects from climate change, such as increased mortality and morbidity due to heatwaves and fires, increased risk of food- and water-borne illnesses, and malnutrition due to food scarcity.

These negative experiences bring with them psychological trauma and mental health issues that can affect both children and their caretakers. Pacheco wrote that after Hurricane Maria in 2017, many adults in Puerto Rico experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety from living weeks and months without access to necessities such as clean water, electricity, and basic medical care.

"Some were not capable of meeting the physical and emotional demands that such a disaster imposed on their children," Pacheco wrote.

Studies of women who experienced major flooding events while pregnant reported an association with outcomes such as preterm birth and low birth weights. Pacheco wrote that pregnant women exposed to climate change experience stress, respiratory disease, poor nutrition, increased infections, heat-associated illnesses, and poverty.

"We will continue to see an increase in heat-associated conditions in children, such as asthma, Lyme disease, as well as an increase in congenital heart defects," Pacheco said.

Pacheco wrote that the picture painted by research on climate change is daunting, and now is not the time for indifference. In the article's conclusion, she wrote that everyone in the medical community must reflect on a personal level about what can be done with the knowledge they have on climate change and its negative health effects.

"We cannot act as if we are immune to these threats," she said. "We can jump to action or stand in complacent indifference."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Climate Change Impacts Selenium Content in Soil and Foods

Fertilizers containing selenium could be used to combat selenium deficiency as, the selenium content in foods depends on the quality of soil.

World Food Day 2016: Fight Hunger and Climate Change

The World Food Day is an annual event that encourages people around the world to declare their commitment to eradicate hunger.

Climate Change Turns Foliage Less Nutritious in Rainforest

Nutritional quality of foliage in Kibale National Park in Uganda, an evergreen rainforest, has substantially declined over the last 15-30 years.

The World Is Set to Go Dark for Earth Hour to Raise Awareness on Climate Change

'Earth Hour 2015' will be observed by switching off lights from 8.30pm to 9.30pm local time on March 28 in 172 countries across the world.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsHealth Insurance - IndiaNeck Cracking
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Padma Awards 2020: President Honors 13 Unsung Heroes of Medicine

Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer

Crab Lice / Pubic Lice / Pediculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive