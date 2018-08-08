medindia
Kids Those Who Have Allergies may Have a Decreased Risk of Appendicitis

by Rishika Gupta on  August 8, 2018 at 9:54 PM
Kids those who have allergies may have decreased risk of complicated appendicitis, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of JAMA Pediatrics.
"In a study of all the children who underwent surgery for appendicitis in Lund, Sweden, over the span of a decade, we found that the most common form of allergy, such as allergy to pollen and animal fur, was associated with a three times lower risk of developing complicated appendicitis. The lower risk remained when we adjusted for other parameters known to increase the risk of serious appendicitis, such as lower age and long-lasting symptoms", says Martin Salö, a researcher at Lund University and physician at Skåne University Hospital.

Appendicitis is widespread among children and young people, and the condition is the most common cause of emergency abdominal surgery in the world.

One-third of children affected have a more complicated form of appendicitis which requires a longer hospital stay and sometimes several surgeries. It is not yet clear why some children are affected by this more serious form of appendicitis, nor whether it is possible to prevent it.

One theory holds that complicated appendicitis depends on the body's immunological response differing to the response in cases of uncomplicated appendicitis. According to this theory, children with allergies have a lower risk of contracting complicated appendicitis, because their immunological response is different from that of non-allergic children. However, this had not been investigated more closely until now.

"The outcome of the study supports the theory that complicated appendicitis has a different immunological development compared to uncomplicated appendicitis. The results also provide clues that we hope can lead to the development of new diagnostic aids such as blood tests", concludes Martin Salö.

The study in brief:

The study included all children under the age of 15 who underwent surgery for appendicitis at Skåne University Hospital in Lund between 2007 and 2017. In total, 605 children were part of the study.

The researchers compared the outcomes for children with what is known as IgE-mediated allergy (102 children) with those for children without this allergy (503 children). Among the children with IgE-mediated allergy, 19.6% contracted more complicated appendicitis. In the group of children with no IgE-mediated allergy, 46.9% were affected.

Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

New Pediatric Appendicitis Risk Calculator Developed

New Pediatric Appendicitis Risk Calculator Developed

A new appendicitis risk calculator developed to improve appendicitis care for pediatric patients. Appendicitis is the most frequent surgical emergency in pediatrics.

Regular Visits to a Doctor Reduce Risk of Severe Appendicitis

Regular Visits to a Doctor Reduce Risk of Severe Appendicitis

Frequent health visits and a good rapport with the doctor can reduce the risk of perforated appendicitis in children.

Nonoperative Treatment of Appendicitis May Raise Death Risk

Nonoperative Treatment of Appendicitis May Raise Death Risk

Nonoperative treatment of appendicitis is increasing, and it may raise death risk, a study presented at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2017.

Antibiotics are an Effective Treatment for Appendicitis in Kids, Instead of Surgery

Antibiotics are an Effective Treatment for Appendicitis in Kids, Instead of Surgery

Appendicitis is currently treated through an operation to remove the appendix, known as an appendicectomy, and it is the most common cause of emergency surgery in children.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for the allergy sufferer to choose the right over-the-counter drugs.

