medindia

Kids Spend Less Time Reading, Engaging in Physical Activity as They Grow Older

by Iswarya on  September 21, 2019 at 5:51 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kids from a disadvantaged background do not spend enough time reading or engaging in physical activity as they grow older, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Review of Income and Wealth.
Kids Spend Less Time Reading, Engaging in Physical Activity as They Grow Older
Kids Spend Less Time Reading, Engaging in Physical Activity as They Grow Older

The research was carried out by researchers at Queen's Management School, the Geary Institute for Public Policy at University College Dublin, and the department of health behavior, society, and policy at the Rutgers School of Public Health.

Show Full Article


The team examined how children's time use changes as they grow up. The research was based on diary data from two waves of a nationally representative longitudinal cohort study in Ireland, the Growing Up in Ireland survey. They measured children's activities at age 9, and again for the same children when they were aged 13, focusing on the after-school period on normal school days.

The researchers first examined overall trends in children's time use from age 9 to 13.

"Compared to 9-year-olds, 13-year-olds are less likely to engage in sport/physical exercise and reading," said Mark McGovern, Ph.D., lecturer in economics from Queen's Management School. "In contrast, 13-year-olds are more likely to engage in homework, media, such as TV, videogames, music, and social media, and family activities."

The researchers next looked at the family background of the children and found substantial differences in sports, reading, homework, and playing time, depending on their socioeconomic status (SES). At age 9, girls from high SES backgrounds spend seven more minutes each day reading than girls from low SES backgrounds. At age 13, girls with high SES backgrounds spend 17 more minutes each day on sports/exercise. Boys show the same SES differences for reading and sports (with more time spent in these categories for those with high SES), with an additional difference in homework at age 13.

The researchers also studied whether the differences in SES that they saw were more closely tied to family income or education. They found that the strongest associations are between mother's education and children's time use. The exception was that family income plays an important role in differences in time spent on sport/physical exercise, though only for boys.

"How children spend their time has important implications for their emotional, social, and cognitive development, and consequently for their future," said Slawa Rokicki, Ph.D., an instructor at the Rutgers School of Public Health and lead study author. "Activities such as sports and exercise promote growth through the development of attention, self-regulation, and self-esteem, and also foster healthy behaviors."

"If children from disadvantaged backgrounds do not have equal access to opportunities to participate in these activities, then they are not being supported in achieving their full potential. As well as impacting on the children themselves, this also has implications for the widening socioeconomic inequalities in society as a whole," Rokicki added.

"Our research also points to the timing of when inequality in time use emerges among children, which suggests the age at which any intervention should be targeted. For instance, gaps in reading by SES are already present at age 9, which implies that interventions to reduce this gap need to occur before this stage. In contrast, inequality in girls' sports time only emerges at age 13, which suggests efforts to reduce the SES gap should take place between ages 9 and 13," McGovern added.

McGovern will be joining the Rutgers School of Public Health as an assistant professor in the department of health behavior, society, and policy in October 2019.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Walking As An Exercise

People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.

Winter Exercises

Winter exercise helps avoid the winter blues. The general tips for winter exercise, include dressing in layers, drinking lots of fluids, avoiding wind chills and alcohol, and wearing protective gear.

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises

Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

Workout Pain

Whether you’re getting prepped for a marathon or a fitness enthusiast, physical activity is essential. Workout pain is often unavoidable but it is important to recognize the type of pain.

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessDiet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight LossMantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical ActivityMalnutrition to Obesity - The Big LeapWorkout Pain

What's New on Medindia

Living Kidney Donors at Higher Risk of Developing Hypertension

Home Remedies to Manage Back Pain

Health Benefits of Ragi
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive