Kids from Low Income Group Develop Dental Disorders

In the study, it was found that 68.6 percent (686) of the children were from families earning less than Rs. 10,000 per month, followed by 28.4 percent (284) children whose family income was between Rs. 10,000-20,000 monthly.Only three percent (30) children belonged to parents with more than Rs. 20,000 monthly.The research was carried out by the conservative dentistry department and was published in theFaculty at conservative dentistry KGMU, Prof Pragya Pandey, who led the study, said, "Negligence towards dental hygiene due to lack of awareness led to tooth decay (dental caries) in these children especially in the low-income group. As parents were careless, children were not brushing their teeth regularly and not cleaning their mouth after eating or drinking milk. In those with above 20,000 income, excessively sweet eating and not brushing teeth at night was the prime reason for the issue."She said that by changing unhygienic practices, families can reduce tooth decay in children to a great extent.Steps should be taken to raise awareness about dental hygiene among the poor, she added.Source: IANS