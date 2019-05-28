medindia

Kids from Disadvantaged Backgrounds are at Higher Risk of Being Obese

by Iswarya on  May 28, 2019 at 10:55 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Childhood obesity rates have drastically grown in recent years, but it's kids from ethnic minority backgrounds and lower-income families that face the highest risks, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal BMJ Open.
Kids from Disadvantaged Backgrounds are at Higher Risk of Being Obese
Kids from Disadvantaged Backgrounds are at Higher Risk of Being Obese

The patterns mirror inequalities seen in levels of childhood obesity, suggesting a need for a greater focus on the promotion of vigorous physical activity, particularly for those children from more disadvantaged backgrounds.

Over the past four decades, the global prevalence of childhood obesity has increased tenfold. Obesity in childhood is associated with illness and early death in adulthood, so tackling childhood obesity is increasingly a public health priority for governments.

There are also widening inequalities in obesity prevalence. By age 11, UK children from disadvantaged families are three times as likely to be obese than more advantaged children. There are also stark ethnic and racial differences in levels of childhood obesity, with higher rates of obesity within certain ethnic minorities including children from Black African, Black Caribbean, Pakistani and Bangladeshi backgrounds.

Evidence suggests that more vigorous intensity activity - such as running or swimming - is more strongly linked with reduced waist circumference and body fat than moderate intensity activity. International guidelines say that children should engage in moderate-to-vigorous intensity activity for at least 60 minutes per day.

"When we look at the overall physical activity we don't see clear differences between children from different backgrounds despite clear inequalities in obesity," says Rebecca Love, a Gates Cambridge Scholar at the Centre for Diet and Activity Research (CEDAR) in the MRC Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge.

"To investigate this further, we looked at whether overall physical activity was hiding inequalities in the intensity with which that activity is performed that might explain these patterns."

The researchers studied data from almost 5,200 children aged seven years who were part of the Millennium Cohort Study, a longitudinal study of children born in the UK between September 2000 and January 2002. The children were given accelerometers and their activity measured for a minimum of ten hours for three days.

The team found that the higher the level of education attained by the mother, the more minutes of vigorous intensity activity her child was likely to have, accounting for time spent in moderate physical activity. Children with mothers with high levels of education accumulated three minutes more vigorous activity per day than those with low levels of education. Similarly, the team found significantly more time spent in vigorous intensity activity incrementally with increasing household income.

Intensity differences were also apparent by ethnicity. White British children perform on average more than three minutes more daily vigorous physical activity in comparison to children from Pakistani and Bangladeshi backgrounds. Children from 'other ethnic groups' also accumulated 2.2 minutes fewer daily vigorous intensity activity overall.

It is suggested these differences are relevant on a population level and changes to reduce differences in vigorous physical activity could have population implications for inequalities in adiposity in UK children. The differences were consistent in both boys and girls. "There are clear differences in the amount of vigorous physical activity a child does depend on their socioeconomic and ethnic background," explains senior author Dr. Esther van Sluijs.

"Although individually, these differences are small, at a population level, they are likely to make a difference. Changes to reduce existing gaps in vigorous intensity activity could help reduce existing inequalities in levels of obesity in children."

The team says that many factors might explain the differences, including access to or the cost of participating in sports activities, and a parent working longer, inconsistent work hours within a low-income job. There may also be differences in home and family support for physical activity between ethnic groups.

"Children from different backgrounds can face several barriers preventing them from participating in sports or other types of vigorous physical activity," adds Dr. Jean Adams. "We need to find more ways to provide opportunities for all children to get involved in vigorous activity."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Mother's Healthy Lifestyle Habits Can Reduce Childhood Obesity Risk

Healthy lifestyle practices for mothers such as eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, maintaining healthy body weight, drinking moderate levels of alcohol and not smoking may reduce the risk of childhood obesity.

Childhood Obesity can be Corrected in the Womb Itself

Childhood obesity can be combated by preventing the development of 'fatty liver' in fetus, finds a new study.

Lowering Screen Time & Increasing Physical Activity Curbs Childhood Obesity

Following Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines Lowers Risk of Obesity in Children

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Battle of the Bulge 

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Gut Bacteria Reduces Risk of Death in Heart Failure Patients

International Day of Action for Women's Health

Lobia - The Hidden, Healthy Gem
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive