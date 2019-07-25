medindia

Kids are Widely Exposed to Smoking in Movies

by Iswarya on  July 25, 2019 at 12:00 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Over half of the top-grossing films in Ontario in the past 16 years featured smoking, and most of these movies were rated as acceptable for youth, reports a new study.
Kids are Widely Exposed to Smoking in Movies
Kids are Widely Exposed to Smoking in Movies

Since 2002, Adult Accompaniment (AA) or 14A rated movies have delivered 5.7 billion tobacco images to Ontario moviegoers three times as many as 18A or R-rated movies delivered in the same period, according to the report, released July 23.

Show Full Article


The report's authors estimate that exposure to on-screen smoking will encourage 185,000 youth 17 or younger to become smokers, resulting in $1.1 billion in additional health-care costs over their lifetimes.

"In fact, these estimates may understate the impact of movie smoking on Ontario kids," said Prof. Robert Schwartz of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health. Schwartz, who is also director of the Ontario Tobacco Research Unit, said most movies rated R in the U.S. - meaning they are prohibited to under-18 youth without a guardian - are rated acceptable for youth by the Ontario Film Review Board. These movies are more likely to contain smoking.

Movies are a powerful vehicle for promoting tobacco use. The tobacco industry has a well-documented history of collaboration with Hollywood to promote smoking in movies -- including payment for the placement of tobacco products in movies.

"A substantial body of scientific evidence indicates that exposure to smoking in movies is a cause of smoking initiation and progression to regular smoking among youth," said Donna Kosmack Co-Chair of the Ontario Coalition for Smoke-Free Movies. "Exposure to onscreen tobacco undermines tobacco prevention efforts."

According to recent polling by Ipsos, 78 percent of Ontarians support not allowing smoking in movies rated G, PG, and 14A - an increase from 73 percent in 2011.

"There is a straightforward way to fix the problem, and that's an amendment of the regulations under the provincial Film Classification Act that would require all movies with smoking shown in Ontario to be rated 18A," said Michael Perley of the Ontario Campaign for Action on Tobacco.

"The people of Ontario support action to protect kids from the normalization of smoking," said Liz Scanlon, Senior Manager of Public Affairs, Ontario, for Heart & Stroke.

Thousands of Ontarians have signed petitions that support action to reduce exposure to smoking in youth-rated films released in Ontario. These petitions have been read into the Legislature's record by nearly two dozen MPPs from the three major parties.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Tobacco Smoking - Major Public Health Threat in Asian Countries

Death rates due to smoking continue to rise in Asian men as per a large pooled data analysis of 20 studies across six major Asian nations and this tobacco epidemic can pose a major public health threat if not addressed promptly.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Leriche Syndrome

A patient with Leriche syndrome suffers from claudication symptoms, impotence and decreased pulses in the lower limbs.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Height and Weight-Kids Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Smoking Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Leriche Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

One in Three Cancer Patients Don't Get Psychological Support

Heart Attacks are Common in Humans: Here's Why

Chemical Castration
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive