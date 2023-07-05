About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Kids, Adolescents in S.Korea Treated for Depression: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on May 7, 2023 at 5:27 AM
Font : A-A+

Kids, Adolescents in S.Korea Treated for Depression: Study

In South Korea since 2019, nearly 210,000 kids and teenagers had visited a hospital for depression or anxiety disorders, revealed data from the National Health Insurance Service.

According to the data submitted to Representative Kim Byong-wook of the ruling People Power Party, a total of 209,565 students under the age of 18 consulted a doctor for either depression or anxiety disorders from 2019 to the early half of 2022, reports Yonhap News Agency ().

Adolescent Depression

Adolescent Depression


Adolescent depression is an ailment that occurs during the teenage characterized by persistent melancholy, disappointment and loss of self-esteem.
Advertisement


In the early half of 2022 alone, the figure came to 46,504, the report showed.

Depression in Korean Children

By illness type, 135,068 adolescents received treatment for depression, while those for anxiety disorders came to 74,497 during the four year period.

High school students, or adolescents between the ages of 16 to 18, accounted for the majority of patients with 63.8 percent.

"Mental health problems that occur during a person's adolescent years can impact the individual's family, social and work life throughout adulthood," Kim said.
Quiz on Depression

Quiz on Depression


The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this affliction to help ourselves or our loved ones to cope and, hopefully, resolve it. How well do you know the facts about depression? Take this quiz and f
Advertisement

Reference :
  1. Does Young Adults' Neighborhood Environment Affect Their Depressive Mood? Insights from the 2019 Korean Community Health Survey; Da-Hye Yim et al - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7908501/)
Source: IANS
Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress

Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress


Valuable tips to keep yourself cool in adverse situations
Advertisement

Depression Calculator

Depression Calculator


A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.
Advertisement

Latest Mental Health News

Sleep Phase Regulates Anxiety in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Sleep Phase Regulates Anxiety in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

New study highlights the role of non-rapid eye movement 2 (NREM2) phase of sleep that comprises about 50% of total sleep in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Identifying Risk Factors for Self-Harm Events in Children and Adolescents

Identifying Risk Factors for Self-Harm Events in Children and Adolescents

The use of the framework for identifying profile risk patterns in self-harm events occurring in children and adolescents compared with traditional risk factors.
Paint Yourself a Happy Picture to Keep Negative Thoughts at Bay

Paint Yourself a Happy Picture to Keep Negative Thoughts at Bay

Mental imagery was found to improve the negative effect and regulate the nervous system, stated a new study.
New Toolkit Healing the Hidden Wounds of Racial Trauma

New Toolkit Healing the Hidden Wounds of Racial Trauma

Licensed professionals have released a set of tools to help identify racial trauma, and deal with damage to mental and physical health caused by racial trauma.
Breaking the Silence: Exploring Athletes' Mental Health Support

Breaking the Silence: Exploring Athletes' Mental Health Support

Thorough research methodology is necessary to improve our understanding of athletes' experiences with mental health services and their attitudes toward seeking help.
View All
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE

×

Kids, Adolescents in S.Korea Treated for Depression: Study Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests