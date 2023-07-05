Kids, Adolescents in S.Korea Treated for Depression: Study

In South Korea since 2019, nearly 210,000 kids and teenagers had visited a hospital for depression or anxiety disorders, revealed data from the National Health Insurance Service.
According to the data submitted to Representative Kim Byong-wook of the ruling People Power Party, a total of 209,565 students under the age of 18 consulted a doctor for either depression or anxiety disorders from 2019 to the early half of 2022, reports Yonhap News Agency ().
In the early half of 2022 alone, the figure came to 46,504, the report showed.
Depression in Korean ChildrenBy illness type, 135,068 adolescents received treatment for depression, while those for anxiety disorders came to 74,497 during the four year period.
"Mental health problems that occur during a person's adolescent years can impact the individual's family, social and work life throughout adulthood," Kim said.
Reference :
- Does Young Adults' Neighborhood Environment Affect Their Depressive Mood? Insights from the 2019 Korean Community Health Survey; Da-Hye Yim et al - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7908501/)