Kidney Damage Due to COVID-19 Infection

According to Al-Aly the director of Clinical epidemiology centre "The risk of decreased kidney function is highest among people who were in the ICU; however, it's important to note that the risk extends to all patients, even those who had milder cases of COVID-19."In acute kidney disease the kidneys no longer effectively remove the waste from the body and the patient would require dialysis or kidney transplant. The risk was higher among patients who were admitted in ICU for covid infection."People who were hospitalized for COVID-19 or needed ICU care are at the highest risk," "But the risk is not zero for those who had milder cases. In fact, it's significant. And we need to remember that we don't yet know the health implications for long-haulers in the coming years" says Al-Aly.The kidney disease should be taken into account while treating patients with severe covid infection.Source: Medindia