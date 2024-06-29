About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Key Vascular Growth Factor in Cancer Treatment Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 29 2024 1:19 PM

Key Vascular Growth Factor in Cancer Treatment Identified
Researchers have identified a Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor (VEGFR) that could lead to new treatments for colon and renal cancers.
The VEGFR family of receptors is the key regulator of the process of generating new blood vessels essential for functions like embryonic development, wound healing, tissue regeneration, and tumour formation. Targeting VEGFRs can help in the treatment of various malignant and non-malignant diseases. ()

Diet to Prevent Colon Cancer
Diet to Prevent Colon Cancer
Diet and lifestyle play an important role in reducing the risk and delaying the onset of cancer. Incorporating and eliminating certain other foods may reduce the risk of acquiring colon cancer.
In the study, the researchers said that they were intrigued by the fact that two members of the family VEGFR 1 and VEGFR 2 behaved quite differently.

Insights on VEGFR Activation in Cancer Treatment

“While VEGFR 2, the primary receptor regulating process of formation of new blood vessels, could be spontaneously activated, without its ligand, the other member of the family VEGFR 1 cannot be spontaneously activated even when overexpressed in cells,” said Dr. Rahul Das from the Department of Biological Sciences, along with other researchers, in the paper published in the journal Nature Communication.

“It camouflages as a dead enzyme VEGFR1 and binds with ten-fold higher affinity to its ligand VEGF-A than VEGFR2. This ligand binding induces a transient kinase (speeding up chemical reactions in the body by an enzyme) activation,” they added.

Renal Cell Carcinoma
Renal Cell Carcinoma
Renal cell carcinoma is kidney cancer that affects the lining of the kidney tubules. The initial stages of the cancer are asymptomatic and this makes early management of the disease difficult.
Activation of VEGFR1 has been found to lead to cancer-associated pain, tumour cell survival in breast cancer, and migration of human colorectal cancer cells.

Probing why one member of the VEGFR family is so spontaneously activated and the other autoinhibited, the team found a unique ionic latch, present only in VEGFR1.

Quiz on Kidney
Quiz on Kidney
The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs, each about the size of a fist, and are located just below the rib cage, one on each side of your spine. Healthy kidneys filter about half a cup of blood every minute, removing wastes and extra water ...
It “keeps kinase autoinhibited in the basal state. The ionic latch hooks the juxtamembrane segment onto the kinase domain and stabilises the autoinhibited conformation of VEGFR1,” the researchers explained.

Reference:
  1. Camouflaging as a dead enzyme VEGFR1 holds key to medical solutions for colon and renal cancers - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2029236)
Source-IANS
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!

