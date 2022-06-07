About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Key To Hepatitis A Virus Replication Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on July 6, 2022 at 11:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Key To Hepatitis A Virus Replication Identified

Proteins and enzymes interact to allow the hepatitis A virus to replicate, revealed scientists. They also used a known drug to stop viral replication in an animal model.

While there is vaccination available for hepatitis A virus, there are currently no treatments for the disease that can exist for long periods of time in the environment, such as on our hands and in food and water.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A


Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.
Advertisement


Globally, tens of millions of hepatitis A infections occur each year. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, jaundice, nausea, and loss of appetite and sense of taste.

The team from University of North Carolina discovered that replication requires specific interactions between the human protein ZCCHC14, a protein that interacts with zinc and binds to RNA, and a group of enzymes called TENT4 poly(A) polymerases.
Quiz on Hepatitis

Quiz on Hepatitis


Hepatitis is a common liver disease that is responsible for mortality as well as morbidity. Test your knowledge on hepatitis by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

They also found that the oral compound RG7834 stopped replication at a key step, making it impossible for the virus to infect liver cells.

These findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, are the first to demonstrate an effective drug treatment against hepatitis A in an animal model of the disease.

Hepatitis A Virus Replication

"We found ZCCHC14 binds very specifically to a certain part of hepatitis A's RNA, the molecule that contains the virus's genetic information. And as a result of that binding, the virus is able to recruit TENT4 from the human cell," he added.

In normal human biology, TENT4 is part of an RNA-modification process during cell growth. Essentially, HAV hijacks TENT4 and uses it to replicate its own genome.

The study suggested that stopping TENT4 recruitment could stop viral replication and limit disease.

The team then tested the compound RG7834, and found that the oral compound dramatically diminished the virus's ability to cause liver injury in mice that had been genetically modified to develop hepatitis A infection and disease.

The research suggests the compound was safe at the dose used in this study.

While "this compound is a long way from human use", Lemon said, "it points the path to an effective way to treat a disease for which we have no treatment at all".

Source: IANS
Can Machine Learning Help Diagnose Alcohol-associated Hepatitis

Can Machine Learning Help Diagnose Alcohol-associated Hepatitis


Machine learning algorithms using a few simple variables can help patients with alcohol-associated hepatitis.
Advertisement

Hepatitis Cause Remains a Mystery

Hepatitis Cause Remains a Mystery


The cause behind rising hepatitis cases among children remains a mystery. The UK has the highest number of identified hepatitis cases at 197.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
View all
Recommended Reading
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Aplastic AnemiaAplastic Anemia
Chicken PoxChicken Pox
Hepatitis BHepatitis B
Hepatitis Diet RecommendationsHepatitis Diet Recommendations
Neonatal HepatitisNeonatal Hepatitis
ShigellosisShigellosis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chicken Pox Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Shigellosis Liver Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Aplastic Anemia Hepatitis Hepatitis Diet Recommendations Neonatal Hepatitis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Find a Doctor Drug Interaction Checker Post-Nasal Drip Find a Hospital Blood Pressure Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) The Essence of Yoga Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close