Key to Artery Health Lies in LYVE-1 Macrophage: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 29, 2018 at 8:41 PM Heart Disease News
Researchers at NUS Medicine have discovered a population of cells called macrophages that coat the outer walls of healthy arteries and express a protein called LYVE-1. The research team led by Associate Professor Veronique Angeli found that when these cells were absent, arteries accumulate collagen and lose their elasticity, becoming stiff and inflexible.
Arteries such as the aorta actively transport oxygenated blood, nutrients and cells throughout the body to keep our tissues functioning normally. Damage to the arteries can result in life-threatening cardiovascular diseases. A major type of damage involves hardening or stiffening of the vessel walls. This phenomenon, known as arterial stiffness, results in raised blood pressure and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis and aneurysm. However, the causes of arterial stiffness are still largely unknown.

These findings suggest that macrophages protect our arteries from becoming stiff, a concept that the team proceeded to prove. They showed that the macrophages interact with another type of cell residing in the artery called smooth muscle cells, which produce collagen. The interaction between the two types of cell reduces the production of collagen by the smooth muscle cells.

Associate Professor Angeli and team showed that the LYVE-1 protein on the macrophages is actually responsible for this protective effect. LYVE-1 binds to a molecule called hyaluronan expressed at the surface of smooth muscle cells and this interaction is required for the degradation of collagen by an enzyme called matrix metalloproteinase 9 (MMP-9).

The work has clinical implications for both aging and cardiovascular diseases because arterial stiffness is associated with aging and precedes cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis and aneurysm. This knowledge should help in the development of new treatments or the improvement of existing treatments for arterial diseases.

Source: Eurekalert

Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is a condition in which the arteries become hard and narrow, leading to restricted blood flow.

Aneurysm

Aneurysm

An aneurysm is an abnormal "ballooning" in blood vessels usually in the wall of arteries.

Foods that Can Save Your Heart

Foods that Can Save Your Heart

Do you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal? If so it's good news for your heart!

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Temporal Arteritis

Temporal Arteritis

Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) or Temporal Arteritis is a condition where arteries those supplying to the head region get inflamed. The causes of Temporal Arteritis are not known.

