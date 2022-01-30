About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Key Regulator of Blood Stem Cell Development Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on January 30, 2022 at 9:16 PM
Font : A-A+

Key Regulator of Blood Stem Cell Development Identified

Scientists have discovered a key protein that masterminds the way DNA is wrapped within the chromosomes. The protein has an important role in the healthy functioning of blood stem cells.

The protein, known as histone H3.3, organizes the spool-like structures around which DNA is wrapped in plants, animals and most other organisms. Histones enable DNA to be tightly compacted, and serve as platforms for small chemical modifications—known as epigenetic modifications—that can loosen or tighten the wrapped DNA to control local gene activity.

Advertisement


The study, which appeared Dec. 27 in Nature Cell Biology, examined H3.3's role in blood stem cells, also known as hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), that are a major focus of efforts to develop stem-cell-based medicine. Normally most HSCs stay in a stem-like, uncommitted state where they can survive long-term, slowly self-renewing, while some HSCs mature or "differentiate" to produce all the different lineage-specific blood cell types. The study found that H3.3 is crucial for both processes; deleting the protein from HSCs led to reduced HSC survival, an imbalance in the types of blood cell produced by the HSCs and other abnormalities.

"How hematopoietic stem cells coordinate their self-renewal and differentiation into various blood cell types in a balanced way has been a mystery to a great extent, but this study helps us understand those processes much better at the molecular level and gives us many new clues to pursue in further investigations," said study co-senior author Dr. Shahin Rafii, director of the Ansary Stem Cell Institute, chief of the Division of Regenerative Medicine and the Arthur B. Belfer Professor in Genetic Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine.
Advertisement

The study was a collaboration that also included co-first and co-senior authors Dr. Ying Liu and Dr. Peipei Guo, who are senior instructors in the Rafii Laboratory; co-senior author Dr. Duancheng Wen, assistant professor of reproductive medicine research in obstetrics and gynecology; and co-author Dr. Steven Josefowicz, assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine and a member of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center, all of Weill Cornell Medicine.

HSCs are among the most studied stem cells because of their importance in health and disease, and their potential in regenerative medicine. A single HSC can give rise to all blood cell types, from red blood cells and platelets to T cells, B cells and pathogen-engulfing macrophages. A more precise understanding of how HSCs work could lead to many applications including lab-grown blood for transfusions, and better HSC transplants for cancer patients. In addition, understanding how HSCs, upon acquiring aberrant mutations, give rise to leukemias could lead to development of new therapies for these often-refractory malignant diseases.

H3.3 also has been a major focus of interest for biologists in recent years, as evidence of its importance in HSCs and other stem cells—and its role in various cancers when mutated—has mounted. But just what histone H3.3 does in HSCs, and in other cell types where it appears, has been far from clear.

"Added to the complexity of this project, is that two different genes (H3.3A and H3.3B) code for the same H3.3 protein. Therefore, we had to painstakingly delete both genes in mice by genetic engineering, a herculean task that required a great deal of genetic manipulation of stem cells," Dr. Wen said.

"Our powerful mouse model allows inducible and complete deletion of the H3.3 protein in all organs, or specific types of organs, at selected developmental stage of a mouse," said Dr. Liu, who is also a research associate in Dr. Rafii's lab. "Employing this approach, we showed that H3.3's absence in adulthood primarily causes a depletion of the long-term, self-renewing HSCs on which future blood-cell production depends. At the same time, affected HSCs differentiated into mature blood cell types with an abnormal skew or bias towards certain types of white blood cell, including granulocytes and macrophages.

"Most importantly, we found evidence that H3.3 has its effects on HSCs in part by anchoring several key epigenetic marks at developmental genes and endogenous retroviruses (ERVs)," she added, "which are remnants of viruses that once inscribed themselves into our distant evolutionary ancestors' DNA."

"One intriguing observation was that H3.3's deletion caused the loss of epigenetic marks that normally suppress ERVs, which led in turn to the activation of an inflammatory response in affected cells, and then drove the cells' skewed production of blood cell types—a skew that is similar to what is seen in some leukemias," said Dr. Guo, who is also a research associate in Dr. Rafii's laboratory.

"H3.3 appears to be acting as a master regulator of self-renewal and differentiation in HSCs—which is wild, and hints at a very broad potential as a therapeutic target someday," said co-author Andrew Daman, a Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences doctoral candidate in the Josefowicz lab.

"Our take-home message is that normal blood cell development requires the proper epigenetic regulation provided by H3.3," Dr. Liu said.

The team now plans further studies, in HSCs and other cell types, to understand in more detail how H3.3 exerts its effects and what happens when it is absent. More importantly, developing approaches to monitor the H3.3 command of the epigenetic landscape could enable them to more effectively increase blood production. "Finally, our team is investigating how H3.3 controls the function of the nurturing niche cells, such as blood vessels that orchestrate stem cell self-renewal and possibly block the emergence of malignancies such as leukemias," said Dr. Rafii, who is also a member of the Meyer Cancer Center.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Zika Vaccine Shows Promising Results

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Stem Cells - Cord Blood Thalassemia Stem Cells - Fundamentals Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetics and Stem Cells Bone Marrow Transplantation Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Stem Cells Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

Recommended Reading
Stem Cells - Fundamentals
Stem Cells - Fundamentals
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells...
Stem Cells for Chronic Wound Healing
Stem Cells for Chronic Wound Healing
Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) treatment is a new promising approach for chronic wound healing, said ...
Scientists Identify Link Between Diet, Intestinal Stem Cells And Disease
Scientists Identify Link Between Diet, Intestinal Stem Cells And Disease
Diet rich in sugar and fat disrupts the ability to constantly renew and develop all types of ......
What the Size of Stem Cells Has to Say?
What the Size of Stem Cells Has to Say?
Scientists find that the enlargement of blood stem cells restricts their ability to generate new ......
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can r...
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are in...
Stem Cells - Cord Blood
Stem Cells - Cord Blood
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...
Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)