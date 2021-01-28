Key Protein Target Discovered In Cancer And Epilepsy

The cell controls MTOR activity with the help of suppressors, which are molecules that inhibit a protein and help to regulate its activity. The TSC (tuberous sclerosis) complex is a suppressor for MTOR, which is located together with MTOR in the cell called lysosomes and helps to keep MTOR in check. For example, if there is a change in one of the TSC complex components and they no longer remain in the lysosome, this can lead to excessive MTOR activity with severe health consequences.The scientists investigated how the TSC complex binds to lysosomes and it was found that G3BP proteins (Ras GTPase-activating protein-binding protein) that are located with the TSC complex on lysosomes, perform the function of an anchor that ensures that the TSC complex can bind to the lysosomes.If the amount of the anchor G3BP proteins reduces in the cell culture, then an increase in the MTOR activity and cell migration is seen.The scientists were able to show in cell cultures that drugs that inhibit this MTOR, can prevent the spread of cancer. EspeciallyKathrin Thedieck, professor of biochemistry at the University of Innsbruck said,Drugs that block MTOR are already approved as anti-cancer drugs. These drugs could be tested specifically in furture studies.In the brain, G3BP proteins were able to inhibit MTOR. The scientists observed disturbances in brain development when G3BP is absent in zebrafish which is an important animal model. These disturbances resulted in neuronal hyperactivity similar to epilepsy in humans. Drugs that inhibit MTOR can suppress this neuronal discharges.Christiane Opitz of DKFZ said,The scientists plan to investigate this further with their Europe-wide research network.Source: Medindia