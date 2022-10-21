About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Key Protein Structure of Hepatitis C Virus Mapped

by Colleen Fleiss on October 21, 2022 at 12:17 AM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Key Protein Structure of Hepatitis C Virus Mapped

Scripps Research and the University of Amsterdam have identified, with unprecedented accuracy, key proteins that the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) needs to enter cells.

The discovery, reported in Science details key sites of vulnerability in the virus—sites that can now be targeted effectively with vaccines.

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C


Hepatitis C is a contagious viral disease affecting the liver that is caused by the hepatitis C virus.
Advertisement


"This long sought-after structural information on HCV puts a wealth of previous observations into a structural context and paves the way for rational vaccine design against this incredibly difficult target," says study co-senior author Andrew Ward, PhD, professor in the Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology at Scripps Research.

The study was the product of a multi-year collaboration that included the Ward laboratory, the lab of Gabriel Lander, PhD (also a professor in the Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology at Scripps Research); the lab of Rogier Sanders, PhD, of the University of Amsterdam; and the lab of Max Crispin, DPhil, at the University of Southampton.

Hepatitis C Infection: Facts & Figures

It is projected that roughly 60 million people globally—including about two million Americans—have chronic HCV infections. The virus infects liver cells, typically establishing a "silent" infection for decades until liver damage becomes severe enough to cause symptoms. It is a leading cause of chronic liver disease, liver transplants and primary liver cancers.
New Treatments for Hepatitis C

New Treatments for Hepatitis C


Until very recently, infection with the Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) had been very difficult to treat, but new treatments now result in curing the disease in up to 90% of cases.
Advertisement

The origins of the virus are uncertain, but it is thought to have emerged at least several hundred years ago, and then eventually spread globally—especially via blood transfusions—in the latter half of the 20th century. While the virus was mostly eliminated from blood banks after its initial discovery in 1989, it continues to spread chiefly via needle-sharing among intravenous drug users in developed countries, and by the use of unsterilized medical instruments in developing countries. The leading HCV antiviral drugs are effective but far too expensive for large-scale treatment.

An effective vaccine could eventually eliminate HCV as a public health burden. However, no such vaccine has ever been developed—largely because of the extraordinary difficulty in studying HCV's envelope protein complex, which is made of two viral proteins called E1 and E2.

HCV Protein Structure

"The E1E2 complex is very flimsy—it's like a bag of wet spaghetti, always changing its shape—and that's why it's been extremely challenging to image at high resolution," says co-first author Lisa Eshun-Wilson, PhD, a postdoctoral research associate in both the Lander and Ward labs at Scripps Research.

Broadly neutralizing antibodies are those that are able to protect against a broad range of viral strains, by binding to relatively non-varying sites on the virus in ways that interrupt the viral life cycle.

The researchers imaged the antibody-stabilized protein complex using low-temperature electron microscopy. With the help of advanced image-analysis software, the researchers were able to generate an E1E2 structural map of unprecedented clarity and extent—at near-atomic scale resolution.

Details included most of the E1 and E2 protein structures, including the key E1/E2 interface, and the three antibody-binding sites. The structural data also illuminated the thicket of sugar-related "glycan" molecules atop E1E2. Viruses often use glycans to shield themselves from the immune system of an infected host, but in this case, the structural data showed that HCV's glycans apparently have another key role: in helping to hold the flimsy E1E2 complex together.

Having these details of E1E2 will help researchers rationally design a vaccine that powerfully elicits these antibodies to block HCV infection.

Source: Eurekalert
Listen to this News
Quiz on Hepatitis

Quiz on Hepatitis


Hepatitis is a common liver disease that is responsible for mortality as well as morbidity. Test your knowledge on hepatitis by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
How Rising Alcohol Consumption in India Affects Health and Creates Disparity
How Rising Alcohol Consumption in India Affects Health and Creates Disparity
Healthy Diwali 2022: Savor Mindful yet Heart-content Delicacies
Healthy Diwali 2022: Savor Mindful yet Heart-content Delicacies
Know More about Jarlsberg Cheese
Know More about Jarlsberg Cheese
View all
Recommended Reading
Aplastic AnemiaAplastic Anemia
Chicken PoxChicken Pox
Hepatitis AHepatitis A
Hepatitis BHepatitis B
Magical Millets for Your HealthMagical Millets for Your Health
ShigellosisShigellosis
Vasculitis Vasculitis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chicken Pox Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Shigellosis Vasculitis Silent Killer Diseases Liver Aplastic Anemia Magical Millets for Your Health Hepatitis C 

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Indian Medical Journals Daily Calorie Requirements Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood Pressure Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Post-Nasal Drip Drug Interaction Checker Iron Intake Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR

×

Key Protein Structure of Hepatitis C Virus Mapped Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests