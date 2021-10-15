About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Key Protein Linked to Appetite and Obesity Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on October 15, 2021 at 11:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Key Protein Linked to Appetite and Obesity Discovered

XRN1, a key protein that plays an important role in how the brain regulates appetite and metabolism has been discovered by Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) researchers.

Loss of the protein, XRN1, from the forebrain, resulted in obese mice with an insatiable appetite, according to a new study published in the journal, iScience.

Advertisement


Obesity is a growing public health concern, with over 650 million adults worldwide designated as obese. The condition has been linked to many disorders, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer.

"Fundamentally, obesity is caused by an imbalance between food intake and energy expenditure," said Dr. Akiko Yanagiya, a researcher in the Cell Signal Unit at OIST, headed by Professor Tadashi Yamamoto. "But we still understand very little about how appetite or metabolism is regulated by communication between the brain and parts of the body, such as the pancreas, liver and adipose tissues."
Advertisement

In the study, the scientists created mice that were unable to produce the protein, XRN1, in a subset of neurons in the forebrain. This brain region includes the hypothalamus, an almond-sized structure that releases hormones into the body, helping to regulate body temperature, sleep, thirst and hunger.

At 6-weeks-old, the scientists noticed that the mice without XRN1 in the brain rapidly began to gain weight and became obese by 12 weeks of age. Fat accumulated in the mice's body, including within adipose tissue and the liver.

When they monitored feeding behavior, the team found that the mice without XRN1 ate almost twice as much each day as the control mice.

"This finding was really surprising," said Dr. Shohei Takaoka, a former PhD student from the OIST Cell Signal Unit. "When we first knocked out XRN1 in the brain, we didn't know exactly what we would find, but this drastic increase in appetite was very unexpected."

To investigate what might be causing the mice to overeat, the scientists measured the blood levels of leptin - a hormone that suppresses hunger. Compared to the controls, the level of leptin in the blood was abnormally high, which would normally stop the mice from feeling hungry. But unlike the control mice, the mice without XRN1 didn't respond to the presence of leptin - a condition known as leptin resistance.

The scientists also found that 5-week-old mice were resistant to insulin, a hormone that is released by beta cells in the pancreas in response to the high levels of blood glucose that occur after eating. This type of failure in how the body responds to glucose and insulin can ultimately lead to diabetes. As the mice got older, levels of glucose and insulin in the blood rose significantly alongside the increased leptin levels.

"We think that the levels of glucose and insulin rose due to the lack of response to leptin," explained Dr. Yanagiya. "Leptin resistance meant that the mice kept eating, keeping the level of glucose in the blood high, and therefore increasing insulin in the blood."

The scientists then checked whether the obesity was also driven by the mice using less energy. They placed each mouse in a special cage that measured how much oxygen the mice used to indirectly work out their metabolic rate.

In the mice aged 6 weeks, the scientists didn't find an overall difference in energy expenditure. However, they found something very surprising. The mice without XRN1 were mainly using carbohydrates as an energy source, while the control mice were able to switch between burning carbohydrate at night, when they were most active, and fat during the day, when less active.

"For some reason, this means that without XRN1, the mice cannot use fat as a fuel effectively," said Dr. Yanagiya. "Why this occurs though, we still don't know."

Once the mice reached 12 weeks of age, their energy expenditure decreased compared to control mice. But, the scientists believed, this was an effect of obesity, due to the mice being less active, rather than a cause.

"Overall, we think overeating due to leptin resistance was the driving cause behind why these mice became obese," said Dr. Yanagiya.

To further investigate how loss of XRN1 results in leptin resistance and an increased appetite, the scientists looked at whether the activity of appetite-regulating genes changed within the hypothalamus.

XRN1 plays a crucial role in gene activity, as it is involved in the last step of degrading messenger RNA (mRNA). When a gene is active, DNA is used to make a molecule of mRNA, which can then be used to build a specific protein. Cells have many ways of regulating the activity of genes, one of which is by degrading mRNA more slowly or more quickly, which results in more or less protein being made, respectively.

In the hypothalamus, the scientists found that the mRNA used to make the protein Agouti-related peptide (AgRP) - one of the most potent stimulators of appetite - was elevated in the obese mice, leading to higher amounts of AgRP protein.

"It's still only speculation, but we think that an increase of this protein, and abnormal activation of the neuron that produces it, might be the cause of leptin resistance in these mice," said Dr. Yanagiya. "Leptin normally suppresses activity of the AgRP neuron, but if loss of XRN1 results in this neuron remaining highly active, it could override the leptin signal."

However, the exact mechanism of how loss of XRN1 leads to increased activation of AgRP neurons remains unclear. XRN1 was removed only in a specific subset of neurons in the forebrain, and AgRP neurons were not among them. This suggests that another neuron that did lose XRN1 may be involved and could be signaling incorrectly to the AgRP neurons and keeping them active.

Moving forward, the lab hopes to collaborate with neuroscience research units, in order to pinpoint exactly how XRN1 impacts the activity of neurons in the hypothalamus to regulate appetite.

"Identifying which neurons and proteins in the brain are involved in regulating appetite, and fully determining how resistance to leptin is caused, could eventually lead to a targeted treatment for obesity," said Dr. Yanagiya.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< New Saliva-based COVID-19 Test

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Link between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty Acids and Death Risk
Link between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty Acids and Death Risk
Aspirin may be Harmful When Used for Preventing 1st Heart Attack, Stroke
Aspirin may be Harmful When Used for Preventing 1st Heart Attack, Stroke
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Diet Pills Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss 

Recommended Reading
Increased Appetite Symptom Evaluation
Increased Appetite Symptom Evaluation
An increase in appetite is seen in conditions like bulimia, diabetes, hyperthyroidism and worm ......
Quiz on Obesity
Quiz on Obesity
"We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help ......
Top Fruits that Curb Appetite
Top Fruits that Curb Appetite
Feeling hungry often or planning to lose weight? Grab these fiber-rich fruits as they make you feel ...
Medicaid Expansion Increases Access to Bariatric Surgery for Obesity
Medicaid Expansion Increases Access to Bariatric Surgery for Obesity
For lower-income Medicaid-covered and uninsured white adults age 26 to 64, Medicaid expansion, ......
Battle of the Bulge
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to g...
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Diabesity
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fo...
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss....
Diet Pills
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is th...
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the m...
Liposuction
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition...
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the heal...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close