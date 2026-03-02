Key Protein ARK1 Identified as New Malaria Drug Target

ARK1 role uncovered in both human and mosquito hosts, revealing new malaria biology and potential drug targets.
An international team of researchers has identified a key protein, Aurora-related kinase 1 (ARK1), that controls cell division in the malaria parasite and is essential for its survival and transmission. The study, published in Nature Communications, suggests ARK1 could serve as a promising new target for antimalarial drug development. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Plasmodium ARK1 regulates spindle formation during atypical mitosis and forms a divergent chromosomal passenger complex
Go to source)
Understanding Parasite Replication Key to Halting MalariaMalaria remains one of the world's deadliest diseases, caused by Plasmodium parasites that replicate rapidly within humans and mosquitoes. Understanding how these parasites divide and multiply is crucial to stopping the disease.
Unlike human cells, the malaria parasite divides and grows in a unique, atypical way. The research team discovered that ARK1 is responsible for organizing the ‘spindle’ — the molecular machinery that pulls genetic material apart to create new parasites.
When the researchers turned off ARK1 in the lab, the results were striking. The parasite could no longer form proper spindles, causing its replication to fail, and crucially, parasites lacking ARK1 could not complete their development both in the host and the mosquito, effectively stopping the disease from being passed on.
‘Aurora’ Protein Signals New Era in Malaria Biology“The name 'Aurora' refers to the Roman goddess of dawn, and we believe this protein truly heralds a new beginning in our understanding of malaria cell biology," said Dr Ryuji Yanase first author of the study from the School of Life Sciences at the University of Nottingham.
"Plasmodium divides via distinct processes in the human and mosquito host, it was well and truly a team effort, which allowed us to appreciate the role of ARK1 almost simultaneously in the two hosts and shed light on novel aspects of parasite biology," said Annu Nagar and Dr Pushkar Sharma from the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC)-NII, New Delhi.
Parasite-Specific ARK1 Offers Safer Drug Target"What makes this discovery so exciting is that the malaria parasite's 'Aurora' complex is very different from the version found in human cells. This divergence is a huge advantage," Professor Tewari added. "It means we can potentially design drugs that target the parasite's ARK1 specifically, turning the lights out on malaria without harming the patient."
This study maps out the unconventional molecular machinery of the parasite, providing a "blueprint" for future drug discovery efforts aimed at breaking the cycle of malaria transmission.
Reference:
- Plasmodium ARK1 regulates spindle formation during atypical mitosis and forms a divergent chromosomal passenger complex - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-69460-7)
Source-Eurekalert