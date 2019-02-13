medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Key Part of Body’s Immune System Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 13, 2019 at 2:17 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A critical part of the body's immune system with potentially major implications for the treatment of some of the most devastating diseases affecting humans has been discovered by scientists.
Key Part of Body’s Immune System Identified
Key Part of Body’s Immune System Identified

Professor Graham Lord, from The University of Manchester, led the study, which could translate into treatments for autoimmune diseases including Cancer, Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis and Crohn's Disease within a few years.

It is published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation today.

The discovery of the molecular pathway regulated by a tiny molecule - known as microRNA-142 - is a major advance in our understanding of the immune system.

Professor Lord, led the research while at Kings College London in collaboration with Professor Richard Jenner at UCL.

And according to Professor Lord, the discovery could be translated into a viable drug treatment within a few years.

He said: "Autoimmune diseases often target people in the prime of their life creating a significant socio-economic burden on them. Sometimes, the effect can be devastating, causing terrible hardship and suffering.

"But these findings represent a significant step forward in the understanding of the immune system and we believe many people worldwide may benefit."

If the activity of Regulatory T cells is too low, this can cause other immune cells to attack our own body tissues. If these Regulatory T cells are too active, this leads to suppression of immune responses and can allow cancers to evade the immune system.

So being able to control them is a major step forward in our ability to control- and harness - the therapeutic power of the immune system.

Professor Richard Jenner from UCL, who led the computational side of the project, said that: "We were able to trace the molecular fingerprints of this molecule across other genes to determine how it acted as such a critical regulator."

Professor Lord, now Vice President and Dean of the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health at The University of Manchester, added: "Scientists over the past decade or so have developed therapies which are able to modulate different pathways of the immune system. We hope that this new discovery will lead to the development of new ways to treat autoimmunity, infectious diseases and cancer and we are incredibly excited about where this may lead."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season

Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause illness particularly during the cold and flu season. Learn how to boost your immunity by following these simple tips and home remedies.

Fungus Aspergillus Fumigates Cripples Immune System

Research team from the University of Jena clarifies the mechanism of gliotoxin, a mycotoxin from the fungus Aspergillus fumigates.

Chaos in the Body Optimizes Immune System

An entirely new mechanism in the way that bodily cells regulate themselves - through chaos has been discovered by scientists.

New Mechanism to Activate the Immune System Against Cancer Revealed

A novel mechanism for activating the immune system against cancer cells has been developed by scientists.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

More News on:

Immunisation Myasthenia Gravis 

What's New on Medindia

Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine's Day

Heart Healthy Valentine's Day

Spinal Tumors
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive