About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Key Mechanisms Revealed in Chromosome Structure Development

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 5 2024 4:30 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Key Mechanisms Revealed in Chromosome Structure Development
Researchers are advancing the understanding of how chromosome structures evolve during the cell's life cycle. Their study, focusing on motorized processes that dynamically influence chromosome organization (1 Trusted Source
Motorized chain models of the ideal chromosome

Go to source).

Motorized Processes Shaping Chromosome Structures

“This research provides a deeper understanding of how motorized processes shape chromosome structures and influence cellular functions,” said Peter Wolynes, study co-author and the D.R. Bullard-Welch Foundation Professor of Science. Wolynes is also a professor of chemistry, biosciences, physics and astronomy and the co-director of the Center for Theoretical Biological Physics (CTBP).

Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques
The research introduces two types of motorized chain models: swimming motors and grappling motors. These motors play distinct roles in manipulating chromosome structure.

Swimming motors, similar to RNA polymerases — enzymes that copy DNA sequences into RNA — help expand and contract the chromatin fiber as the genes are decoded. Grappling motors bring distant segments of chromatin fibers together, creating long-range correlations that are needed to keep the chromosome knot free.

Motor proteins, which consume chemical energy, are pivotal in shaping the architecture of chromosomes. The researchers explored how these proteins impact ideal polymer chains. They found that swimming motors can lead to either contraction or expansion depending on the forces exerted. In contrast, grappling motors produce consistent long-range effects, aligning with the patterns seen in Hi-C experiments, which identify chromatin interactions in the cell nucleus during interphase, a stage in the cell cycle when a cell is not dividing and chromosomes are decondensed and spread throughout the nucleus. The motors that do this are particularly weak and would easily stall when forming loops, so the researchers looked for a way to speed them up.

Test Your Knowledge About Chromosomes?
Test Your Knowledge About Chromosomes?
Introduction: Chromosomes are thread like structures located in the nucleus of cells of all living organisms including human beings. The main function of chromosomes is transfer of DNA, the genetic material, from parents to offspring. ...
“This study is notable for its use of theoretical modeling of chromosome chain organization by motor proteins,” said Zhiyu Cao, study co-author and a graduate student at CTBP.

Using a statistical mechanics approach, the researchers created a self-consistent description that predicts the spatial distribution of loop extrusion probabilities. This model resolved how the motors’ responses to the forces exerted by the randomly tumbling DNA can be overcome, so they can still carry out the packing needed to fit the long chain of chromosomes into the microscopic cell nucleus.

Advertisement
Reference:
  1. Motorized chain models of the ideal chromosome - (https://www.pnas.org/doi/abs/10.1073/pnas.2407077121)

Source-Eurekalert
Female Chromosomes Offer Resilience to Alzheimer's, Says Study
Female Chromosomes Offer Resilience to Alzheimer's, Says Study
By virtue of having a second X chromosome, women get two doses of a Alzheimer's disease protective protein from a gene that only exists on this female sex chromosome, said researchers.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement