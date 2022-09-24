About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Key Hacks to Ace the Perfect Glossy Make-Up Trend

by Colleen Fleiss on September 24, 2022 at 10:58 PM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Key Hacks to Ace the Perfect Glossy Make-Up Trend

Want to achieve that glossy skin? In the world of dermatology, the term "glossy/shiny" refers to skin that's oily or wet.

Glossy Make-up Trend Hacks

Step 1: Start with an illuminating moisturizer

We all know that truly flawless makeup starts from a well-hydrated base! This is the perfect hack to get the truly lit-from-within skin, without actually drinking 8 glasses of water a day.

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin


Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These effects may be controlled, if our habits are corrected in time.
Advertisement


Step 2: Foundation First

Next up, amplify your illuminating skin with a lightweight dewy foundation. This will not only even out your skin tone but also give an extremely natural-looking finish.
CDC Says Children Make Up Less Than 0.1% of All COVID-19 Deaths in US

CDC Says Children Make Up Less Than 0.1% of All COVID-19 Deaths in US


Since the pandemic, about 8.3 million kids (12%) have been infected with COVID, and 841 have died (less than 0.1%), revealed data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Advertisement

Step 3: Eye-ing The Glow

Besides colored eyeliner and metallic eye makeup, glossy eyeshadow has also become increasingly popular recently. Models and celebrities alike love this shiny, glossy look?and the good news is that it's totally achievable. Just dab a tiny amount of Vaseline or your favorite transparent lipgloss (that is safe for the eyes) on your lids, and voila!

Step 4: Highlighting setting spray

Make your glow last all day with a highlighting setting mist. This will not only keep your glam intact but also add a light sheen of illumination to your face.

Step 5: Go All Out On Gloss!

Now is the fun part. The key to looking absolutely fresh and blindingly glowing is to add gloss on your lips. A fresh flush of colour on your lips topped with glossy sheen is the last and final hack to crack the glossy makeup look.

Namrata Soni is here to make your make-up look more glossy and perfect for every occasion.

Next step is to use a primer which has a dewy finish. Apply it on all high points of your face- the cheek bones, bridge of the nose, a little on the chin and above your brows. You can also mix a little bit of liquid or powder highlighter in your foundation and buff it onto your skin with a sponge, brush or finger tips. Apply powder to specific areas like under eyes, around the mouth, corners of the nose, a little on the forehead where there is a lot of movement in your facial structure. Once you are done with this, you will have a gorgeous dewy highlight.

Source: IANS
Listen to this News
Study Explains Why People Make Up Their Minds Sooner Than They Realize

Study Explains Why People Make Up Their Minds Sooner Than They Realize


New study has found that people fail to anticipate how gathering ever-more information fails to inform their decisions.
Advertisement

Sugar Should Make Up Less Than 5 Percent of a Person

Sugar Should Make Up Less Than 5 Percent of a Person's Total Daily Energy Intake


The World Health Organization (WHO) urged a dramatic drop in the consumption of sugar, hidden in everything from sodas and ketchup, as it steps up the fight against obesity.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
H1N1 Influenza Prevention in Children: What Parents Need to Know
H1N1 Influenza Prevention in Children: What Parents Need to Know
Dietary Factors Responsible for Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) Production and Hair Loss
Dietary Factors Responsible for Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) Production and Hair Loss
Test Your Knowledge About Chromosomes?
Test Your Knowledge About Chromosomes?
View all
Recommended Reading
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Makeup Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug Side Effects Calculator Iron Intake Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Blood - Sugar Chart Vent Forte (Theophylline) Find a Doctor Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Diaphragmatic Hernia Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Key Hacks to Ace the Perfect Glossy Make-Up Trend Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests