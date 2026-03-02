Key Genes on Chromosome 21 are Linked to Down Syndrome

The discovery of targetable genes on ‘chromosome 21’ could lead to potential therapies for Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s-related conditions.

A recent landmark discovery demonstrates howThe findings reveal that.(The breakthrough in Down syndrome brain development was uncovered by researchers from Duke-NUS Medical School and Imperial College London and published inThe study offers new prospects for treating both Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s-related brain conditions.The researchers found that these three genes are overactive in human brain cells derived from individuals with Down Syndrome, disrupting the normal activity of hundreds of other genes involved in learning and memory. Together, these widespread changes may help explain how an extra chromosome reshapes brain function.To explore whether these effects could be modulated, the team used a modern molecular approach known asWhen the researchers “turned down” the activity of the three overactive genes in laboratory-grown human brain cells, they observed a partial restoration of more typical gene activity patterns.While this work is early-stage and conducted entirely in the lab,, offering a new framework for understanding the condition.Dr. Michael Lattke, Department of Brain Sciences, Faculty of Medicine at Imperial College London and first author of the study, said:“Our study shows how. By identifying key genetic regulators and demonstrating that their activity can be adjusted in human brain cells, we provide a foundation for future research into Down syndrome.”, and individuals with Down syndrome have a much higher lifetime risk of developing Alzheimer’s-related brain changes.By clarifying how chromosome 21 disrupts gene regulation in brain cells, the findings may help inform future studies into shared biological pathways between these conditions, though the researchers stress that clinical applications remain a long-term goal.Professor Vincenzo De Paola, is from the Neuroscience & Behavioural Disorders Signature Research Programme at Duke-NUS.The senior author of the study, who is also Honorary Professor in the Department of Brain Sciences, Faculty of Medicine at Imperial College London, said:“This discovery would have been impossible without the families who contributed to this research, and we are profoundly grateful for their generosity.and moved closer to understanding the root causes of Down syndrome’s neurological features.”“Benchmarking current in vitro and humanised in vivo models against primary fetal tissue allowed us to define a practical roadmap to help the field choose the most appropriate experimental systems to study specific aspects of the condition.”Professor Lok Sheemei, Duke-NUS’ Interim Vice-Dean for Research, said:“This study exemplifies how fundamental research can illuminate the biological mechanisms behind complex conditions. The result is more than a dataset. It is a new framework for understanding how Down syndrome unfolds at the cellular level.”.”Source-Eurekalert