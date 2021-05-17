by Colleen Fleiss on  May 17, 2021 at 11:34 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Key Factors Linked to Higher Rates of Childhood Asthma Identified
Race, family history, and sex are linked in different ways with higher rates of asthma in children, revealed study by Henry Ford Health System.

In a study published in JAMA Pediatrics (hyperlink goes here), researchers found that children with at least one parent with a history of asthma had two to three times higher rates of asthma, mostly through age 4. They also reported that asthma rates in black children were much higher than white children during their preschool years, but the rates of incidence dropped in black children after age 9, while they increased for white children later in childhood.

"These findings help us to better understand what groups of children are most susceptible to asthma early in life," said Christine Cole Johnson, Ph.D., MPH, chair of the Department of Public Health Sciences at Henry Ford and the study's lead author. "We can now use this information to develop interventions for those children at highest risk."


More than 12,000 children born between 1980 and 2014 were followed in the study. Data was collected from 31 different childhood asthma cohort studies in 30 U.S. states and Puerto Rico as part of the national Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) program. The children in the cohorts were born at 34 weeks or greater with no evidence of lung disease and had been followed from birth to at least their fifth birthday. The collected data also was based on whether the children received a doctor's asthma diagnosis and included a family history of asthma, sex, race, ethnicity, birth year and the birth mother's education. The gender of the children was nearly equal, 51% boys and 49% girls; 52% were white and 23% black.

Funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, Dr. Johnson and researchers sought to measure whether childhood asthma incidence differed by family history, race and sex. Key highlights:

Children with a family history of asthma had a two-fold increase risk asthma at age 4 through age 14 compared to those without a family history

Boys with a family history of asthma had higher rates of asthma than girls in their early years. By age 14, their rate of incidence was about the same

Black children had the highest rates of asthma regardless of a family history

"The ECHO consortium presents a unique opportunity for us to better understand patterns of asthma development given its large and diverse participant population," said Aruna Chandran, M.D., MPH, of Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health and a study co-author. "We hope the results of this study will be useful to both researchers and healthcare providers to better treat and ultimately even prevent asthma in children."

Asthma is a major cause of disease in children that can lead to permanent lung damage. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1 in 12 children 17 and younger have asthma in the United States, which causes wheezing, difficulty breathing and coughing. Every year, 1 in 6 children with asthma visits the Emergency Department, and about 1 in 20 children are hospitalized.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Childhood Asthma
Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.
READ MORE
Quiz on Asthma
Come winter and asthma is back with renewed vengeance. With air pollution ever on the rise and our everyday surroundings abounding in common allergens, it's best to stay informed on this respiratory condition so that you don't trigger off another ...
READ MORE
Top 10 Superfoods to Fight Asthma
Anti asthma diet includes natural, non-drug bronchodilator that dilates the bronchi and relaxes lung muscles. Magnesium, herbs and coffee help fight asthma.
READ MORE
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
READ MORE
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.
READ MORE
Asthma
It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
READ MORE
Churg-Strauss Syndrome
Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Occupational Asthma
Occupational Asthma (OA) is a lung disorder that occurs due to exposure to toxic substances at the workplace. The mainstay of management of OA is reduction of exposure to the toxic substances.
READ MORE
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.
READ MORE
Stay Well This Winter
Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.
READ MORE
Tests for Asthma
Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.
READ MORE
Wheezing
Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Childhood AsthmaAsthmaRemedies for Seasonal Allergy ReliefAllergy - Symptom EvaluationWheezingChurg-Strauss SyndromeTests for AsthmaStay Well This WinterOccupational AsthmaNeck Cracking