About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Key Enzyme That Controls White-to-brown Fat Conversion Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on August 17, 2022 at 11:55 PM
Font : A-A+

Key Enzyme That Controls White-to-brown Fat Conversion Identified

The key enzyme, Cul2-APPBP2, which catalyzes the degradation of PRDM16 protein, a potent activator of beige fat biogenesis has been discovered by researchers. The work is available online in the journal Nature.

Once considered an inert tissue, fat - or adipose tissue - is now known to play an active role in the body's critical functions by secreting hormones that regulate hunger and body temperature. Body fat comes in several varieties; for example, white adipose tissue stores excess energy, and brown adipose tissue primarily burns energy. In the last decade, researchers have isolated a new kind of fat tissue called beige adipose tissue. Beige fat cells begin life as white fat cells but take on the features of energy-burning brown fat cells under certain circumstances.

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar


Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.
Advertisement


"The most well-known approach to induce beige fat biogenesis is chronic cold acclimation; however, chronic cold acclimation may be unsafe due to elevated blood pressure, besides the fact that cold exposure is uncomfortable to most people," said corresponding author Shingo Kajimura, PhD, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism at BIDMC. "This work provides a completely new solution by suggesting a model of how beige adipocyte biogenesis is controlled."

'Beige Fat' Cells Could Help Fight Obesity

Based on previous work suggesting that the protein PRDM16 played a key role in beige fat biogenesis, the researchers conducted a series of experiments to determine how the protein turnover was controlled in white fat cells in mice. A discovery ten years in the making, Kajimura and colleagues identified the key enzyme - an E3 ligase complex named CUL2-APPBP2 - that breaks down the protein in fat cells.

In the absence of the E3 ligase complex, the PRDM16 protein activated the heat-producing genes that are characteristic of beige fat - counteracting diet-induced obesity, glucose intolerance, insulin intolerance and abnormal blood levels of fat in mice. The scientists also observed that the protein repressed damaging pro-inflammatory genes in the fat cells, suggesting another route by which brown and beige fat contribute to metabolic health.
Test Your Knowledge on Childhood Obesity

Test Your Knowledge on Childhood Obesity


Obesity is defined as having excess body fat, and is responsible for a wide range of chronic health problems. Childhood obesity is becoming increasingly prevalent with nearly 20% of American children and nearly the same percentage of children in India suffering from obesity.
Advertisement

"We hope that an inhibitor will be an effective approach to stimulate beige fat biogenesis and improve metabolic health safely," said first author Qiang Wang, an instructor in the Kajimura lab. "We are now searching for specific inhibitors to block the E3 ligase complex."

Co-authors included Anthony R.P. Verkerke, Zachary H. Taxin, Zhishuai Hou, Fei Li, Jake Wong, Ichitaro Abe and Tadashi Yamamuro of BIDMC; Huixia Li of Xi'an Jiaotong University Health Science Center; Kazuki Tajima of Yokohama Medical Center; Joanne B. Cole and Joel N. Hirschhorn of the Borad Institute of MIT and Harvard; Rachana N. Pradhan, of Genentech; and Takeshi Yoneshiro of the University of Tokyo.

Source: Eurekalert
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator


Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
Advertisement

Tips to Control Obesity in Children

Tips to Control Obesity in Children


Obesity is resistant to instant remedies and its management is a long-term endeavor. Here are a few tips to control obesity in children.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
CholesterolCholesterol
Cholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalCholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
Diet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesDiet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They?Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They?
Lipid ProfileLipid Profile
LiposuctionLiposuction
Top Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Diet Foods that Make you Fat
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cholesterol Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They? Quiz on Weight Loss Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Lipid Profile 

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Pressure Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Color Blindness Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Find a Hospital Find a Doctor How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close