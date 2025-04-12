About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Key Candidate Genes for Deafness Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 12 2025 11:52 PM

Congenital deafness is hearing loss present at birth, often caused by genetic mutations or infections.

Key Candidate Genes for Deafness Identified
New potential genes linked to deafness have been discovered. Congenital deafness—hearing loss present at birth—affects roughly 1 in 1,000 babies in the UK. This condition can influence a child’s communication, social interaction, cognitive development, and overall quality of life. While gene mutations are a major cause, many of the specific genes involved are still unknown. Pinpointing the exact mutations could pave the way for future treatments. (1 Trusted Source
Targets of the transcription factor Six1 identify previously unreported candidate deafness genes

Go to source)

The Challenge of Deafness Genes

Professor Andrea Streit, expert in developmental neurobiology at King's College London, said: “Human genetics approaches have identified hundreds of ‘deafness loci’ – regions on chromosomes associated with deafness. These regions contain many genes, and the challenge is to identify the gene that causes deafness when mutated.”

Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation
Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation
Hearing loss is a common problem that could occur in childhood or often develops with age or is caused by repeated exposure to loud noises. Keep abreast on its causes and symptoms.
The study, led by King’s College London in collaboration with George Washington University, US, discovered new candidates for these so called ‘deafness genes’.

With previous research identifying mutations in a protein, Six1, causing hearing loss, the team focused their investigation on the genes regulated by this protein.

The researchers used computer-based methods to predict more than 150 potential Six1 targets in ear progenitor cells (cells which eventually form the entire inner ear) from chick embryos.

Hearing Loss in Young Children and Early Intervention
Hearing Loss in Young Children and Early Intervention
Early identification of hearing loss in infants and young children and treating hearing impairment can go a long way to integrate them into the society of talking people.
Selecting four of those targets for further investigation, they revealed that Six1 binds to the DNA regions that regulate their expression and that reducing levels of Six1 stopped these genes from being activated.

The team then showed that the vast majority of the genes found in chick are also expressed in human ear progenitors, and that a quarter of them fall into the chromosome regions associated with deafness.

Advertisements
Quiz on Hearing Loss
Quiz on Hearing Loss
A little difficulty in hearing is natural with the aging process but if the auditory damage occurs because of other reasons, it can be a cause for concern. Take this quiz to find out how much you know about hearing ...
Professor Andrea Streit said: “It was very exciting to find that some of the genes regulated by Six1 are located in regions deafness loci. This makes them priority candidates for being causative genes of congenital hearing loss.”

The scientists also discovered that some of the DNA regions that control Six1 target gene expression are conserved in birds and humans. This finding suggests that despite 600 million years of evolution, Six1 and its molecular mechanisms are similar in both birds and humans. They may therefore control fundamental biological processes in ear development.

Advertisements
Anatomy of Ear and Hearing - Animation
Anatomy of Ear and Hearing - Animation
Ear converts sound waves into electrical impulses that are transmitted to the temporal lobe of the brain through the auditory nerve. It consists of outer, inner and middle sections.
Professor Andrea Streit, added: “It is unusual that regulatory sections of DNA, like the ones we studied, are highly conserved across species. The fact that we find them to be very similar from birds to humans indicates their critical role.”

The team believe further research into Six1 and the genes it regulates could provide insight into the molecular mechanisms that control how the ear normally develops.

Reference:
  1. Targets of the transcription factor Six1 identify previously unreported candidate deafness genes - (https://journals.biologists.com/dev/article/152/7/dev204533/367679/Targets-of-the-transcription-factor-Six1-identify)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional