medindia

Ketogenic Diets Affect Skin Inflammation

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 18, 2019 at 12:28 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In mice, high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diets and those high in coconut and palm oils exacerbated psoriasiform-like skin inflammation, stated study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, published by Elsevier.
Ketogenic Diets Affect Skin Inflammation
Ketogenic Diets Affect Skin Inflammation

Ketogenic diets heavy in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) such as coconut, especially in combination with omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil and plant sources like nuts and seeds, exacerbated psoriasis.

Show Full Article


'This study leads to a broader understanding of possible effects of ketogenic diets with a very high fat content on skin inflammation and underlines the importance of the composition of fatty acids in the diet," explained co-lead investigator, Barbara Kofler, PhD, Research Program for Receptor Biochemistry and Tumor Metabolism, Department of Pediatrics, Paracelsus Medical University, Salzburg, Austria. "We found that a well-balanced ketogenic diet, limited primarily to long-chain triglycerides (LCTs) like olive oil, soybean oil, fish, nuts, avocado, and meats, does not exacerbate skin inflammation. However, ketogenic diets containing high amounts of MCTs especially in combination with omega-3 fatty acids, should be used with caution since they may aggravate preexisting skin inflammatory conditions."

Ketogenic diets are increasingly popular because of their promise to treat a number of diseases and promote weight loss. They are currently being evaluated as a potential therapy in a variety of diseases and have been suggested to act as an anti-inflammatory in certain conditions. Dietary products containing coconut oil (high in MCTs) or fish oil (high in omega-3 fatty acids), consumed as part of a ketogenic diet, are marketed and used by the general population because of their reported health promoting effects.

Previous studies have indicated that high-fat diets with a substantial amount of carbohydrates promote the progression of psoriasiform-like skin inflammation and development of spontaneous dermatitis in mice. The investigators therefore hypothesized that high-fat ketogenic diets would dampen psoriasiform-like skin inflammation progression and that partial supplementation of LCT with MCT and/or omega-3 fatty acids would further enhance these effects. Although the study did not confirm that hypothesis, it showed that an LCT-based ketogenic diet does not worsen skin inflammation.

Co-lead investigator Roland Lang, PhD, Department of Dermatology, Paracelsus Medical University, Salzburg, Austria, elaborated on the study's results, "Ketogenic diets supplemented with MCTs not only induce the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines, but also lead to an accumulation of neutrophils in the skin resulting in a worse clinical appearance of the skin of the mice. Neutrophils are of particular interest since they are known to express a receptor for MCTs and therefore a ketogenic diet containing MCTs may have an impact on other neutrophil-mediated diseases not limited to the skin."

Mice used in the study were fed an extremely high-fat (77 percent) ketogenic diet, which is uncommon except for patients following a strict regime for medical conditions like drug-resistant epilepsy. "I think most people following a ketogenic diet don't need to worry about unwanted skin inflammation side effects.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Diet for Psoriasis

Learn what causes psoriasis, the appropriate diet to follow and the importance of diet in the treatment of this medical condition.

Health Benefits of Ketogenic Diet

Ketogenic diet is a diet where you load up on protein and fat and drop your carbohydrate intake. Here's how you get started on a ketogenic diet.

Modified Mediterranean-Ketogenic Diet may Reduce Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Eating a a type of Mediterranean-ketogenic diet can affect the gut bacteria, thereby reducing the risk of developing memory-stealing diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Quiz on Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a non-contagious, non-fatal disease but it can adversely affect one's overall quality of life including trouble with daily activities and social interactions. Take this quiz to find out more about this skin ...

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the Mediterranean diet.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Cellulitis

Cellulitis is a bacterial infection of the skin and subcutaneous tissues that affects all age groups. Erysipelas, necrotizing fasciitis, and periorbital cellulitis are the 3 types of cellulitis.

Dandruff

Dandruff or Seborrheic dermatitis affects the skin and is a common cause of hair loss. It is a chronic inflammatory skin disease.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

DandruffBoils / Skin AbscessPityriasis roseaPemphigusHivesSclerodermaVitiligoSkin Self ExaminationAnti-Inflammatory DietCellulitis

What's New on Medindia

New Cancer Atlas Indicates that Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable

Drugs and Cosmetics Rules - Schedule H & Schedule H1 Drugs

Hypertension / High Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive