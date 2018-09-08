medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Ketogenic Diet May Up Type 2 Diabetes Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 9, 2018 at 11:08 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Low carbohydrate, high-fat ketogenic diets that are considered to be healthy for weight loss may increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Physiology.
Ketogenic Diet May Up Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Ketogenic Diet May Up Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Type 2 diabetes is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, and its ultimate cause has not been fully understood. Ketogenic diets, which are low in carbohydrate and high in fat, are known to lead to weight loss and have been considered to be healthy. These findings raise new questions about ketogenic diets and whether or not they are actually healthy.

Insulin is released into the blood and used to control blood sugar levels including signaling the liver to stop producing sugar. If this system is impaired and the body does not use insulin properly, which is called insulin resistance, individuals are likely to develop high blood sugar levels.

In this study, the researchers showed that for ketogenic diets this process for controlling blood sugar levels does not work properly and there was insulin resistance in the liver. When the liver is unable to respond to normal levels of insulin to control blood sugar levels, this may lead to an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes.

The study, which was conducted by ETH Zurich in conjunction with University Children's Hospital Zurich, involved feeding mice two different types of diet (a ketogenic diet and a high-fat diet, which causes the liver to become resistant to insulin) and then performing standard metabolic tests on them. Using specialized procedures the researchers were able to determine the effects of internal sugar production from the animal (mostly the liver), and sugar uptake into tissues (mostly the muscle), during insulin action.

It is important to note that the research did not analyze whether the diet employed causes obesity if given long-term. The mechanism behind the whole process was undetermined; therefore, the existence of a shared physiological response between low carb and regular carb high-fat diets that cause insulin resistance in the liver requires further exploration.

Christian Wolfrum, one of the corresponding authors of the paper said 'Diabetes is one of the biggest health issues we face. Although ketogenic diets are known to be healthy, our findings indicate that there may be an increased risk of insulin resistance with this type of diet that may lead to Type 2 diabetes.

The next step is to try to identify the mechanism for this effect and to address whether this is a physiological adaptation. We hypothesize that when fatty acids are metabolized, their products might have important signaling roles to play in the brain.'

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Health Benefits of Ketogenic Diet

Health Benefits of Ketogenic Diet

Ketogenic diet is a diet where you load up on protein and fat and drop your carbohydrate intake. Here's how you get started on a ketogenic diet.

Ketogenic Diet May Affect Anaerobic Performance of Athletes

Ketogenic Diet May Affect Anaerobic Performance of Athletes

Ketogenic diet mainly consists of a low carbohydrate diet which leads to increased production of ketones. Ketogenic diets reduce exercise performance of athletes in activities that are dependent on anaerobic energy systems.

Ketogenic Diet May Reduce Frequency of Seizures in Severe Epilepsy

Ketogenic Diet May Reduce Frequency of Seizures in Severe Epilepsy

A high fat, low carbohydrate diet in patients with severe form of epilepsy seems to halt the condition and reduce the frequency of their seizures.

Eating a Ketogenic Diet May Help Improve Healthspan and Memory

Eating a Ketogenic Diet May Help Improve Healthspan and Memory

Eating a ketogenic diet ramps up the production of the ketone body beta-hydroxybutyrate acid (BHB) which could help improve memory.

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet Diabetes Diabetic Diet South Beach Diet Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) / allergic esophagitis / esophagus allergy is an allergic ...

 Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...