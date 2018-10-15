medindia
Ketogenic Diet Can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline

by Iswarya on  October 15, 2018 at 9:57 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Consuming a ketogenic diet that is high in fat and low in carbohydrates can prevent cognitive decline, reports a new mice study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.
Ketogenic Diet Can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline

"Recent science has suggested that the bacteria might regulate neurovascular integrity in the gut, so we set out to see whether the ketogenic diet enhanced brain vascular function and reduced neurodegeneration risk in young healthy mice," said Ai-Ling Lin from the University of Kentucky in the US.

"Neurovascular integrity, including cerebral blood flow and blood-brain barrier function, plays a major role in cognitive ability," Lin added.

For the study, the team examined the effect of diet on cognitive health on mice, which followed a ketogenic diet regimen.

Two groups of nine mice, aged 12-14 weeks, were given either the ketogenic diet or a regular diet.

The team found that after 16 weeks, mice on ketogenic diet had significant increase in cerebral blood flow, improved balance in the microbiome in the gut, lower blood glucose levels and body weight, and a beneficial increase in the process that clears amyloid-beta from the brain a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.

"While diet modifications, the ketogenic diet, in particular, has demonstrated effectiveness in treating certain diseases, we chose to test healthy young mice using diet as a potential preventative measure," Lin said.

"We were delighted to see that we might indeed be able to use diet to mitigate risk for Alzheimer's disease," Lin noted.

Source: IANS

