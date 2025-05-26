About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Ketamine's Benefits for Depression Can Last Longer

by Naina Bhargava on May 26 2025 9:59 AM

Targeting a signaling pathway can prolong ketamine’s rapid antidepressant effects from one week to up to two months.

Ketamine’s rapid antidepressant effects, typically lasting up to a week, can be extended to nearly two months by targeting intracellular signaling, according to new findings from labs led by Lisa Monteggia and Ege Kavalali.
Roughly 10 percent of the U.S. population is afflicted with major depressive disorder (MDD) at any given time, and up to 20 percent will exhibit MDD symptoms over their lifetimes (1 Trusted Source
Enhanced ERK activity extends ketamine's antidepressant effects by augmenting synaptic plasticity

Yet despite its prevalence, methods to treat MDD often fall short for a not-insignificant portion of the population. Antidepressants—the standard of treatment, don’t work for 30 percent with MDD.


Ketamine As Rapid Acting Antidepressant

When infused at a low dose ketamine shows remarkable efficacy as a rapidly acting antidepressant, with effects observed within hours even in patients who have been resistant to other antidepressant treatments. However, consistent infusions of ketamine are needed to maintain symptoms at bay, which could result in side effects, such as dissociative behaviors and the possibility of addiction, and stopping treatment can result in relapse.

In a new study published in Science, Lisa Monteggia’s and Ege Kavalali’s labs show that it is feasible to substantially extend the efficacy of a single dose of ketamine from its current duration of up to a week to a longer period of up to two months.


Mechanistic Model And Key Signaling Pathway

“The premise of this study, which was led by Zhenzhong Ma, a fantastic research assistant professor, was based on a testable mechanistic model that we developed that accounts for ketamine’s rapid antidepressant action,” Monteggia said. Monteggia holds the Lee E. Limbird Chair in Pharmacology and is the Barlow Family Director of the Vanderbilt Brain Institute.

Previously, researchers in the field had determined that ketamine’s antidepressant effect requires the activation of a key signaling pathway called ERK (Extracellular Signal-Regulated Kinase), but only ketamine’s long-term effects—not its rapid effects—are abolished when ERK is inhibited. As a fast-acting antidepressant, ketamine relies on ERK-dependent synaptic plasticity to produce its rapid behavioral effects. Ma and colleagues hypothesized that they could maintain ketamine’s effects for longer periods by enhancing ERK activity.


Sustaining Antidepressant Effects Through Protein Phosphatase Inhibition

In the recent paper, Ma discovered that ketamine’s antidepressant effects could be sustained for up to two months by using a drug called BCI, which inhibits a protein phosphatase and results in increased ERK activity. By inhibiting the phosphatase, the authors retained ERK’s activity and augmented the synaptic plasticity that drives ketamine’s prolonged antidepressant effects.

Although the use of BCI make the application of these results to the clinic difficult, Monteggia said that the results provide a proof of principle that ketamine's antidepressant action can be sustained by targeting intracellular signaling. She and Kavalali, the William Stokes Professor of Experimental Therapeutics and the chair of the Department of Pharmacology, have worked on the project since its inception and hope that it fosters other studies looking to identify specific molecules that will enhance and sustain the action of a single dose of ketamine.

Ultimately, this work will be a steppingstone toward improving MDD patients’ lives by reducing the burden of treatment.

Reference:
  1. Enhanced ERK activity extends ketamine's antidepressant effects by augmenting synaptic plasticity - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abb6748)

Source-Eurekalert
