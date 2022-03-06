Ketamine Works Faster Compared to Other Antidepressants

Advertisement

Goal to develop faster-working antidepressant

Newborn neurons act like a match to ignite activity in neurons

Ketamine produces behavioral changes simply by increasing the activity of the existing new neurons. This can happen immediately when the cells are activated by ketamine.," said lead study author Dr. John Kessler, a professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and the Ken and Ruth Davee Professor of Stem Cell Biology.."The side effects of ketamine include blurred or double vision, nausea, vomiting, insomnia, drowsiness, and addiction.The study was published in," Kessler said.."," Kessler said.."."For the study, Northwestern scientists created a mouse in which only the tiny population of newborn neurons had a receptor that allowed these cells to be silenced or activated by a drug that did not affect any other cells in the brain. Scientists showed that if they silenced these cells' activity, ketamine didn't work anymore.But if they used the drug to activate this population of cells, the results mirrored those of ketamine. This showed conclusively that it is the activity of these cells that is responsible for the effects of ketamine, Kessler said.Source: Medindia