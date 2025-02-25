Ketamine for Depression: Why Social Isolation and Alcohol History Matter

Ketamine’s effects are not one-size-fits-all: While it treats depression, alcohol history and isolation influence its impact differently in males and females, highlighting the need for personalized treatment.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Effects of Chronic Social Isolation Stress and Alcohol on the Reinforcing Properties of Ketamine in Male and Female Rats



Go to source Trusted Source



‘For depression treatment, ketamine isn’t just about dosage—it’s also about past experiences, such as alcohol history and isolation. #ketaminetherapy #depression #alcoholuse #socialisolation #medindia’

How Alcohol and Loneliness Affect Ketamine Use

Advertisement

Effects of Chronic Social Isolation Stress and Alcohol on the Reinforcing Properties of Ketamine in Male and Female Rats - (https://www.eneuro.org/content/early/2025/02/13/ENEURO.0452-24.2025)